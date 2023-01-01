Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

Ottawa has gone 16-17-3 overall with a 5-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators are 15-4-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has an 18-14-2 record overall and a 6-6-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have conceded 115 goals while scoring 136 for a +21 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 4-1. Alex Tuch scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 25 assists for the Senators. Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Tuch has scored 17 goals with 22 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has 12 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: day to day (upper-body), Tyler Motte: day to day (upper body), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Sabres: Owen Power: out (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.