Buffalo, NY

Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

Ottawa has gone 16-17-3 overall with a 5-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators are 15-4-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has an 18-14-2 record overall and a 6-6-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have conceded 115 goals while scoring 136 for a +21 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 4-1. Alex Tuch scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 25 assists for the Senators. Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Tuch has scored 17 goals with 22 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has 12 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: day to day (upper-body), Tyler Motte: day to day (upper body), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Sabres: Owen Power: out (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic

Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Washington hosts Buffalo after Ovechkin's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (18-15-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Washington has a 12-5-2 record in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
