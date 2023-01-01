ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Jose Sharks (11-19-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-23-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sharks -123, Blackhawks +103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks after losing three in a row.

Chicago has a 5-12-2 record at home and an 8-23-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 5-7-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

San Jose is 11-19-7 overall and 7-10-1 in road games. The Sharks have a 6-8-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 11 goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has 20 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has two goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Kevin Labanc: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7:00 p.m.)

The Avalanche aim to take a 2-0 season series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. These two clubs faced each other early in the regular season. A lot has happened for both organizations since late October, including Colorado weathering a monsoon of injuries and Vegas putting the league on notice by winning nine straight. How will tonight’s matchup shake out?
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT

Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs Golden Knights

COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-13-3) VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-12-2) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season. Colorado won the first matchup 3-2 in Vegas, with the final two matchups at Ball Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets (25-12), who have ridden the longest winning streak in the NBA this season to within a game of Boston for the best record in the league. Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 17 games. “I don’t think we really pay attention too much to the streak, we just really want to play well for one another,” Irving said. Irving shot 11 for 14, Durant was 10 for 14 and neither played in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who are 23-7 under Jacque Vaughn. T.J. Warren finished with 18 points and Brooklyn shot 62% from the field.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy