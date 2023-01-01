ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Years Day 2023 Weather

By Clark Shelton
 2 days ago
What a start to the New Year!! Rains and winds will return tomorrow…but not today!

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Robertson County, TN
