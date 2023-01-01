ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
etvnews.com

OHV Education Course Now Required in Utah

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Outdoor Recreation is reminding the public that there is a new law in the state that requires all off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators to complete an education course before operating OHVs on public land. The purpose of the course is to equip...
kslnewsradio.com

Like Idaho quadruple murder case, Utah police have used forensic genealogy

SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, law enforcement in Utah solved a 10-year-old cold-case homicide using a DNA technique similarly used to track down a suspect in the quadruple-murder case in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused in the murders of student-roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Utahns get creative, snow-matter what!

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
ksl.com

How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
ksl.com

Will Utah celebrate a new holiday next year?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may have a new holiday on the calendar next year thanks to a proposed bill that would commemorate Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights. Diwali is generally celebrated as a five-day festival that lands between mid-October and mid-November, based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar, and is traditionally celebrated with firework displays.
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Idaho State Journal

Raising Cane's to open near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah—At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in northern Utah’s Cache Valley. The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. in Logan—the location of the now defunct Sizzler. The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant,...
