Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
game-news24.com
Redfall Release May 2023. Xbox Insider Says, Aroged’s release!
The Arkanes vampire shooter had already had its release date pushed back to the first half of 2023 in 2022. In recent years, an insider from Xbox said that the game will be releasing in May 2023. Redfall will be out later this year. An example of a screenshot from...
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
game-news24.com
Maybe Guerrilla will give over for the remake of Horizon Zero Dawn?
All-up PS5: Guerrilla ready to step down for Horizon Zero Dawn remake?. Some players like this, others complain about it, but the remakes and the remasters are here, which work. Last of Us recently was the remake of Dead Space and Resident Evil coming and they’re expected. And many other people are off or seem to be.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
