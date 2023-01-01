Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
US News and World Report
IIFL Finance to Raise Funds Via Public Issue
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's IIFL Finance plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($12.10 million) through public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note. The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on Friday and...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
US News and World Report
Morning Bid: the Year of the Yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception. And the yen, for starters, is intent on leaving a dismal 2022 behind. It was the...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Making Waves
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The first trading day for most major markets in Asia was a choppy one, as investors grappled with the contradictory implications of China's opening up and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. European and U.S. futures struggled to make headway.
US News and World Report
Darkest Days Likely Over for Euro Zone Factories, Dec PMIs Show
LONDON (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 47.8...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Heads to Beijing, Talks With Xi to Include South China Sea
MANILA/BEIJING (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will fly to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to discuss, among other things, Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea that Manila describes as illegal. Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said he looked...
US News and World Report
Italy Again Delays Decision on EU Graft Suspect, Awaits Belgian Info
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia originally delayed...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
US News and World Report
German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...
US News and World Report
Strike Over Pay Paralyses Transport in Tunisian Capital
TUNIS (Reuters) -Metro and bus traffic in Tunisia's capital ground to a halt on Monday after employees of state transport company Transtu held a strike over delays in payment of wages and bonuses. The strike in Tunis highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy...
US News and World Report
Colombia's Plan to Replace Fighter Planes Hits a Snag
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Initial negotiations between Colombia, France's Dassault Aviation and Sweden's Saab AB to replace part of the South American country's aging air force fleet have collapsed, the defense minister said on Monday. Colombia, which uses about 20 Israeli-made Kfir aircraft purchased three decades ago, has said replacing the...
US News and World Report
Remittances to Mexico Drop in November Amid Economic Crunch Fears
(Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico from abroad dropped in November to $4.8 billion after a series of record months, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Monday, amid fears of a global economic slowdown. Mexico had enjoyed six consecutive months of remittances over $5 billion since May, culminating with...
US News and World Report
China Appoints Communist Party Chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai Provinces - State Media
(Reuters) - China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday. It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Japan Says It Scrambled Jets to Monitor Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operations
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific. Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group,...
US News and World Report
Turkmenistan President to Visit China on Jan 5-6 - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
US News and World Report
Overnight Strikes on Kyiv Cause Power, Heating Outages - Mayor
(Reuters) - As a result of overnight strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, causing power and heating outages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
US News and World Report
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
US News and World Report
Russia Risks Causing New-Year IT Worker Flight With Remote Working Law
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's buffetted IT sector risks losing more workers in the new year because of planned legislation on remote working, as authorities try to lure back some of the tens of thousands who have gone abroad without prompting them to cut ties completely. Having relatively portable jobs, IT...
US News and World Report
China Media Plays Down COVID Severity as WHO Seeks Detail on Variants
BEIJING/HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) -State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing on Tuesday by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for a "detailed discussion" on the evolution of the virus. China's abrupt U-turn on COVID...
