Columbus, OH

Rapid Reaction: Buckeyes stumble late, fall short in bruising Peach Bowl loss

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
 2 days ago
Ohio State fell short in the Peach Bowl. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Ohio State entered the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl semifinal with a two-score lead on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes were handling the defending national champions and No. 1 seed Georgia for three quarters. They just needed to finish.

That simply didn’t happen. Ohio State was outscored 18-3 in the fourth quarter of their crushing, heart-breaking 42-41 loss to the Bulldogs inside a sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Of course, the Lettermen Row crew was on site in the stadium to break down every angle of the College Football Playoff loss to the Bulldogs. Tim May, Spencer Holbrook and Andy Backstrom are back with the final Rapid Reaction presented by Byers Auto of the season, this one coming after the Buckeyes had their national title hopes dashed in Atlanta to finish off 2022.

What happened in the fourth quarter? How did Georgia attack Ohio State to come back and win? The Lettermen Row crew analyzes every angle in the latest Rapid Reaction. Make sure to check out the full video here or on the Lettermen Row Youtube channel in the aftermath of the Peach Bowl.

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
