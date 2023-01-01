Rapid Reaction: Buckeyes stumble late, fall short in bruising Peach Bowl loss

Ohio State fell short in the Peach Bowl. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Ohio State entered the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl semifinal with a two-score lead on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes were handling the defending national champions and No. 1 seed Georgia for three quarters. They just needed to finish.

That simply didn’t happen. Ohio State was outscored 18-3 in the fourth quarter of their crushing, heart-breaking 42-41 loss to the Bulldogs inside a sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Of course, the Lettermen Row crew was on site in the stadium to break down every angle of the College Football Playoff loss to the Bulldogs. Tim May, Spencer Holbrook and Andy Backstrom are back with the final Rapid Reaction presented by Byers Auto of the season, this one coming after the Buckeyes had their national title hopes dashed in Atlanta to finish off 2022.

What happened in the fourth quarter? How did Georgia attack Ohio State to come back and win? The Lettermen Row crew analyzes every angle in the latest Rapid Reaction. Make sure to check out the full video here or on the Lettermen Row Youtube channel in the aftermath of the Peach Bowl.

Counting down

Ohio State vs. Indiana: 244 days away

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 329 days

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.