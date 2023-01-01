ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana scores New Year's Eve commitment from state title-winning QB D'Wanye Winfield

By Sam Spiegelman
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsCO1_0k09MmRc00
Three-star QB D'Wanye Winfield (Sam Spiegelman)

The Ragin’ Cajuns have plenty of reasons to be celebrating this New Year’s Eve.

Louisiana scored a commitment from in-state three-star QB D’Wanye Winfield, one of The Boot’s most decorated high school football players who recently capped an outstanding prep career at Lutcher (La.) with the program’s ninth state championship. Winfield, affectionately nicknamed “Lunch,” was undoubtedly the game’s MVP.

On3 named Winfield as one of the LHSAA state championship’s top performers after delivering a handful of big-time throws in critical passing situations throughout the game. It continued his streak of big games rushing with 146 yards.

Louisiana HC Michael Desormeaux kept Winfield in his plans throughout the fall and finally put an official offer on the table during the holiday week.

“UL is an amazing place to be, it’s so close to home soon and as you get there they’re calling me by my nickname,” Winfield told On3.

“I’ve been talking with Coach Des before he was even the head coach there. I was always his man, and every time I got up for a game or camp, it felt like home. All the coaches already know you and made you feel comfortable, so it was really easy to pick there. I’ve always had a spot on the team and they never stopped recruiting me. They always came to check on me at school or even practice, and before every game they sent me good luck graphics. UL was just always there.”

Especially when it counted the most.

The Cajuns add Winfield, who converted from receiver to QB as a sophomore. After adverse starts his sophomore and junior seasons by way of the CoVid-19 pandemic (2020) and then Hurricane Ida (2021) impacting Louisiana’s River Parishes, Winfield enjoyed his best season yet as a senior. He accounted for 4,657 total yards of offense and 70 touchdowns.

