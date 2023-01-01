Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
strictly-business.com
LIBA: The Future of Small Business
Last month I had the opportunity to be interviewed by two different national podcasts to discuss small business and the issues facing small business today. The discussion included talk about the importance of being involved in local politics as business owners, why it is important to support local businesses, and how as business owners we can continue to be involved to grow our business and promote the future of small business in our communities.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought. It came as the first reduction in the state food sales tax...
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
fox42kptm.com
The new year puts into effect Initiative 433, Nebraska's minimum wage increase
AXTELL, Neb. — The first day of the year brought with it the Nebraska’s minimum wage increase, the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. In the general elections on November 2022, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
strictly-business.com
Humanities Nebraska Promotes UNO’s “Charting Our Path” Traveling Exhibit
Humanities Nebraska (humanitiesnebraska.org) is pleased to promote The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) traveling exhibit “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies.” The exhibit celebrates the 50 years of Black Studies at UNO, sharing the turbulent history and triumphs of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
WOWT
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
kmaland.com
Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February
(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
county17.com
Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
Kearney Hub
5 notable books by Nebraska authors, centered on life in the Midwest
KEARNEY — As the end of the year approaches and the darkness comes early during these winter days, finding a good book to read can be invaluable. Here are five offerings of nonfiction, poetry and fiction by Nebraska authors — or works centered on life in the Midwest:
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Awards Seven at Celebrate Business Luncheon
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison. The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially. GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC. The Green Business of the Year Award...
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
Average gas prices in and around the Phoenix area
According to data from the site Gas Buddy, the average price of regular gas in Arizona is $3.31 compared to $3.61 last January.
strictly-business.com
West Gate Bank Promotes Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon
The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon to vice president, commercial lending. Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern and moved to a full time credit analyst in September of 2013. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in August of 2016 and to assistant vice president in July of 2019. Taylor’s focus is on commercial real estate lending and residential investment property financing.
