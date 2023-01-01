ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
strictly-business.com

LIBA: The Future of Small Business

Last month I had the opportunity to be interviewed by two different national podcasts to discuss small business and the issues facing small business today. The discussion included talk about the importance of being involved in local politics as business owners, why it is important to support local businesses, and how as business owners we can continue to be involved to grow our business and promote the future of small business in our communities.
NEBRASKA STATE
strictly-business.com

Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023

As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
LINCOLN, NE
strictly-business.com

New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023

New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
OMAHA, NE
strictly-business.com

Humanities Nebraska Promotes UNO’s “Charting Our Path” Traveling Exhibit

Humanities Nebraska (humanitiesnebraska.org) is pleased to promote The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) traveling exhibit “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies.” The exhibit celebrates the 50 years of Black Studies at UNO, sharing the turbulent history and triumphs of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February

(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
MISSOURI STATE
county17.com

Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
WYOMING STATE
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
Tourine

Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona

Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
ARIZONA STATE
strictly-business.com

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Awards Seven at Celebrate Business Luncheon

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison. The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially. GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC. The Green Business of the Year Award...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
strictly-business.com

West Gate Bank Promotes Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon

The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon to vice president, commercial lending. Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern and moved to a full time credit analyst in September of 2013. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in August of 2016 and to assistant vice president in July of 2019. Taylor’s focus is on commercial real estate lending and residential investment property financing.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy