22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Pet parents: Lost your pet? Call CVAS
It’s surprising to me how often we end up with adorable, lovable, obviously well cared-for dogs in this shelter who come to us as strays – found wandering the streets. And the kicker is, we never hear a word at all from an owner. Believe me, I understand...
Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
The “pandemic pet” boom that captured headlines and the public imagination may have been more anecdote than fact, at least for the animal rescue community: Dog and cat adoptions actually declined in 2020. But the post-pandemic shelter crisis of 2022 looks very real. Shelters around the nation are packed to furry capacity. Animal rescues are…
How long do dogs live?
The average life expectancy of a dog is more than 10 years, but life span varies greatly among different breeds.
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu
The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
Veterinary charity warns pet owners over danger of festive treats
A mother whose dog needed emergency treatment after eating chocolate has joined a charity in urging pet owners to be extra vigilant when it comes to Christmas treats.Bichon Frise puppy Shabba became ill after he ate a chocolate version of “Elf on the shelf”.His owner, Sarah McCullagh, had bought the chocolate for her son William, 14.She contacted the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) charity, which offers advice and free and low-cost veterinary care to pet owners in need across the UK.They advised Ms McCullagh, 38, to take the four-month-old puppy to their out-of-hours provider, Vets Now, in Charing Cross, Glasgow.She...
notabully.org
6 Best Companion Dogs For A Catahoula Leopard Dog
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. It is a rewarding feeling to have a strong bond with your Catahoula Leopard Dog, especially since they can be such an independent character!. While you have built up this remarkable friendship, you...
CVAS: Meet Luna and Mesha, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Mesha, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Mesha would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
pupvine.com
A Guide On The Australian Shepherd Bernese Mountain Dog Mix
Deciding on what breed to get is always an interesting adventure. Well, it is not really an adventure as it takes a lot of hours of searching, but it is still interesting and exciting. Picking and getting a dog is something we wish everyone to experience once in their lifetime.
studyfinds.org
Best Cat Flea Treatment: Top 5 Medicines Recommended By Feline Experts
Whether you have an indoor or outdoor cat, preventing and treating fleas is important to the health and well-being of your feline friend. The world is home to over 2,000 species of fleas, and the most common is known as Ctenocephalides felis, or the “cat flea.” The cat flea can infect wild animals, and both dogs and cats as well as their human owners. But choosing the best cat flea treatment can be tricky – many safe options exist now, ranging from flea collars and shampoos to topical or oral medicines.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?
All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
purewow.com
Cesar Millan Shares Advice for Rough Pet Play (& When to Intervene)
As pet owners, we’re protective of our four-legged family members. And while there are well-known rules in pet parenthood (like dog park etiquette), there are some gray areas. For example, how aggressive is too aggressive when two or more dogs are playing?. Cesar Millan (world renowned dog behaviorist and...
CVAS: Meet Grogu and Dixie, pets of the week
Meet Grogu and Dixie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Grogu and Dixie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
News On 6
Oklahoma Vet Warns Pet Owners About Spread Of Dog Flu
There's been recent outbreaks of canine influenza, known as the dog flu, that can impact pets. The virus has similar symptoms to the flu that humans can contract, but it's not transmissible between dogs and humans. There are two known strains in the United States, H3N8 and H3N2. Most unvaccinated...
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Best Healthy Pet Treats on Chewy Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Pets would surely be thrilled at the variety of delights available if they could shop for themselves. However, nutrition will...
KCCI.com
'Starts with coughing, sneezing': Dogs are also affected by flu season. Here's how
Many people are experiencing the worst flu season in a decade. "It starts with coughing, sneezing," said Dr. Jeff Steed, with the Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital in Pennsylvania. Veterinarians say your dog could have canine influenza, also known as dog flu. Pet parents might think it's kennel cough at first.
