Fifty years ago this month was the last time humans walked on the surface of the moon, during the Apollo 17 mission. NASA recently took the first major step in returning humans to the moon with the Artemis I mission. Orion is an exploration spacecraft used in the Artemis I mission and is the most powerful rocket ever built. On Dec. 11, the uncrewed spacecraft returned to Earth after 25.5 days in space. With this mission, Canada is poised to embark on a new era of lunar exploration. I am a planetary geologist who studies rocks from the Earth, moon and Mars in...

22 DAYS AGO