Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live stream: Where to watch Premier League fixture online today

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the Premier League ’s New Year’s Day action this afternoon.

Forest come into the festive fixture in the Premier League’s bottom three and desperate for points to spark their survival bid.

Steve Cooper’s side were swept away in a 3-0 defeat to Mancester United on Tuesday while Chelsea were 2-0 winners against Bournemouth.

The result was Chelsea’s first Premier League win in five under Graham Potter, who will want to start 2023 with three points to keep their top-four hopes alive. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following Tottenham’s clash with Aston Villa.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Boly, Lodi

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling

Odds

Nottingham Forest: 23/5

Draw: 3/1

Chelsea: 7/10

Prediction

Nottingham Forest must raise their energy levels after a lifeless defeat at Manchester United and could cause Chelsea some early problems with the right approach, enough to hold on to a precious point. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea