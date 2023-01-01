The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores may be the victim of a parental abduction, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Sunday, adding she may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez. She was last seen on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO