10 things you didn't know about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Most fans of the Boston Celtics know more about star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum than they do about some of their family members. Given Tatum is so generous with his time and invites the media into his personal life more than many stars, fans know quite a bit about the St. Louis native.

Where he went to high school (Chaminade) and college (Duke), his hometown (see above), his favorite pizza (Imo’s of St. Louis) and topping on it (provel cheese), and even aspects of his relationship with his son Deuce. So is it reasonable to say someone can put together a clip with 10 things you do NOT know about Taco Jay?

The folks at the HoopFlix YouTube channel tried their best, but if you know about Tatum’s cursed haircut, an illness that changed his life or his secret pregame ritual, they may have failed in their mission.

But if you want to see all the obscure things they dug up, be sure to take a look at the clip embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ