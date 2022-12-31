ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uclabruins.com

MVB Ranked No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Poll

The UCLA men's volleyball team is ranked second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I-II Top-15 Pre-Season Poll released on Tuesday. Coach John Speraw's Bruins posted an overall record of 22-5 and advanced to the national semifinals a year ago after finishing first in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation regular season race. This is the fourth time in the last five years that the Bruins have been voted into the No. 2 slot in the AVCA pre-season poll – also in 2022, 2020 and 2019. UCLA received one first-place vote in this week's poll while two-time defending national champion Hawai'i garnered the remaining 21 votes for the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 10 UCLA Men's Basketball to Host USC on Thursday

LOS ANGELES – No. 10/8 UCLA will return to action against USC this Thursday night in a Pac-12 showdown in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Game time is 6:30 p.m. (PT). The Bruins' game against crosstown rival USC will be nationally televised on ESPN. UCLA (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Named UCLA Student-Athlete of Week

Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA men's basketball team has been selected the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by Ready, for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Jaquez Jr. averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Bruins' two wins last week. He made 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Jaquez Jr. totaled 20 points in a one-point win on Friday at Washington State, two days before finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists at Washington. He continues to lead the team in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game. Jaquez Jr. has scored in double figures in all 15 games for UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns

USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral

There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
PASADENA, CA
kezi.com

Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year

Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County

Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party. In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party. Experts and party insiders...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
WOODBURN, OR

