Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA men's basketball team has been selected the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by Ready, for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Jaquez Jr. averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Bruins' two wins last week. He made 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Jaquez Jr. totaled 20 points in a one-point win on Friday at Washington State, two days before finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists at Washington. He continues to lead the team in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game. Jaquez Jr. has scored in double figures in all 15 games for UCLA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO