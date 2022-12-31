Read full article on original website
uclabruins.com
MVB Ranked No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Poll
The UCLA men's volleyball team is ranked second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I-II Top-15 Pre-Season Poll released on Tuesday. Coach John Speraw's Bruins posted an overall record of 22-5 and advanced to the national semifinals a year ago after finishing first in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation regular season race. This is the fourth time in the last five years that the Bruins have been voted into the No. 2 slot in the AVCA pre-season poll – also in 2022, 2020 and 2019. UCLA received one first-place vote in this week's poll while two-time defending national champion Hawai'i garnered the remaining 21 votes for the top spot.
uclabruins.com
No. 10 UCLA Men's Basketball to Host USC on Thursday
LOS ANGELES – No. 10/8 UCLA will return to action against USC this Thursday night in a Pac-12 showdown in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Game time is 6:30 p.m. (PT). The Bruins' game against crosstown rival USC will be nationally televised on ESPN. UCLA (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) has...
What USC football must change after embarrassing Cotton Bowl loss
With four minutes to go in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, USC football held a 45-30 lead over Tulane. The game looked to be in the bag. A fourth touchdown of the game for Tyjae Spears cut the Trojan lead to 8, but again, with a little over three minutes and a Heisman winner at quarterback, the game looked to be in the bag.
uclabruins.com
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Named UCLA Student-Athlete of Week
Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA men's basketball team has been selected the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by Ready, for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Jaquez Jr. averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Bruins' two wins last week. He made 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Jaquez Jr. totaled 20 points in a one-point win on Friday at Washington State, two days before finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists at Washington. He continues to lead the team in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game. Jaquez Jr. has scored in double figures in all 15 games for UCLA.
Ashton Porter, Under Armour All-American defensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Entering the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks had established a recent history of near-misses along the defensive line. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi and the coaching staff quickly changed that reputation over the past year, securing commitments from several top prospects. The latest ...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Son Cole Take in UCLA Sun Bowl Game
Dodgers manager and son take in some Bruin football
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
247Sports
USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns
USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
Here’s What Lincoln Riley Said After USC’s Cotton Bowl Loss
USC coach Lincoln Riley only took three questions after the Trojans gave up a 15-point lead with 4:30 remaining to lose 46-45 to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The gut-wrenching loss comes on the heels of Alex Grinch's defense, which gave up 539 total yards of offense, six total touchdowns and, ...
The Latest Buzz on What's Happening With UCLA Football/Recruiting
There's plenty going on with the UCLA football program, with things happening concerning the defense, a potentially new defensive coordinator for next year, and definitely transfer recruiting. It's such inside info, we released it on the BRO Premium Football Forum. So go here:
Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral
There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
focushillsboro.com
SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year
Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
Lebanon-Express
The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County
Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party. In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party. Experts and party insiders...
KGW
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
