wrwh.com
Mr. Grady Hal Pardue, Age 92 Cleveland
Grady Hal Pardue, age 92, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Mr. Pardue was born on March 20, 1930, in White County, to the late Grady and Mozell Hefner Pardue. He was a self-employed builder and a member of Mossy Creek United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Hal was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Pardue; and brother, Vince Pardue.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Minna Allen, Age 96 Cleveland
Mrs. Minna Allen, age 96, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Allen’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood...
wrwh.com
James G. Campbell, Age 77 Baldwin
James G. Campbell, age 77, of Baldwin, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Mr. Campbell was born on May 4, 1945, in Abbeville, South Carolina to the late Clarence and Lois Campbell. In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Campbell; sister, Maggie Stiwinter; and grandson, Clarence Crocker.
wrwh.com
Katlyn “Katie Rose” Gase, Age 25 Alto
Katlyn “Katie Rose” Gase, age 25, of Alto, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Katie Rose was born on October 21, 1997, in Atlanta. She was a loving person who never met a stranger, and even in the end helped others out by being an eye donor to at least four others. Katie Rose enjoyed music and singing and was very much loved by her family.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Avery Waters Davidson, Age 79 Dahlonega
Mrs. Avery Waters Davidson, age 79, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Davidson’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com.
wrwh.com
Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Possible In North Georgia
(Cleveland)- Several waves of showers and thunderstorms will impact White County early Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Don Strength, White County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director said in an email that there is a potential for strong to severe storms with damaging winds and brief tornadoes beginning early afternoon Tuesday and progressing eastward through around midnight.
wrwh.com
White County On Enhanced Monitoring Level For Approaching Storms
(Cleveland)- Weather forecasters say the confidence is increasing that we will see unseasonably warm and moist air move into the area ahead of a strong storm system that will set the stage for an extended period of active weather, including strong to severe storms, capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and localized flash flooding across north Georgia.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Martha Joanne Rogers, Age 73 Mayesville
Mrs. Martha Joanne Rogers, age 73, of Maysville, Georgia, passed away on December 28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shufford Rogers. She is survived by her children Wanda Gravitt (Jerry Moore) of Dahlonega, Sally Ann Bennett (Andy) of Jasper, and Linda Faye Bennett (Rocky) of Gainesville. Numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
wrwh.com
Annual Winter Black Bear Plunge At Unicoi State Park Lake Saturday January 7th
You can make a splash in this New Year by participating in the Annual Winter Black Bear Plunge at the lake at Unicoi State Park, north of Helen. Winter Bear Plunge will be at the beach from 10:00 to 12:00 this Saturday, January 7th. No pre-registration is required. The event...
wrwh.com
White County Water Levels Back To Normal
(Cleveland)- It’s been almost a week since the White County Water Authority called on their customers to help with a water supply issue they faced. Last Wednesday Water Authority Director Edwin Nix said following several days of very cold temperatures and people letting their water run to avoid frozen pipes that the level of water in their holding tanks was critically low and he called on the customers to conserve and help build back the water levels.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 3rd
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 3, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
