(Cleveland)- It’s been almost a week since the White County Water Authority called on their customers to help with a water supply issue they faced. Last Wednesday Water Authority Director Edwin Nix said following several days of very cold temperatures and people letting their water run to avoid frozen pipes that the level of water in their holding tanks was critically low and he called on the customers to conserve and help build back the water levels.

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO