Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kmuw.org
It’s time to set those New Year’s reading resolutions — and our #ReadICT Challenge can help
We’ve turned the page to another new year. And that means it’s time for my annual pitch for the #ReadICT Challenge. When I launched this challenge seven years ago, I never dreamed it would take off the way that it has. But here we are in 2023 with a whole new list of reading categories, and a thriving community of #ReadICT participants who are ready to get going.
theactiveage.com
Save Century II founder expands watchdog role
The city of Wichita has a new auditor. Celeste Racette isn’t actually on the city payroll, but the self-appointed watchdog is adept at getting things done — and undone. Take the hidden 8 percent “ballpark development fee” imposed by owners of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team on popcorn, T-shirts and other purchases at city-owned Riverfront Stadium last year.
House of Capper project to finish up in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
Alzheimer's Association: Body health is brain health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that those who have family history of dementia should begin now trying to improve their overall health to reduce their risk. "Your decisions really have a lot to do with your cognitive health," Bradley said. "When we say take...
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought. It came as the first reduction in the state food sales tax...
KAKE TV
Grocery tax changes go into effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
wichitabyeb.com
Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space
There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
theactiveage.com
Seniors grapple with transportation needs
When Sigrid Trombley needed rides to medical appointments, she posted an appeal on Facebook. Friends came through, but she’d like to find a reasonably priced, reliable transportation service so as not to burden others. Diane McCartney was looking for the same thing when she sought an Uber reservation for...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo orangutan, Daisy, dies of organ failure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has died, the zoo announced Monday. On Sunday morning, Daisy was discovered to be ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. With a grave prognosis for this combination of organ failure, the medical team performed treatment, but after 24 hours Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. Monday morning, zoo staff decided humanely euthanize her in order to prevent any further suffering.
KWCH.com
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
wichitabyeb.com
Checking out the Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant Lunch Buffet
I made my way out to Derby, KS to check out a buffet I haven’t been to in quite some time; Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant. They offer a regular lunch buffet that is $9.25 (which includes tax). =================. 709 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-788-4007. Tuesday – Saturday:...
kmuw.org
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some IdeaTek customers who are on auto pay did not have their automatic payment taken out on the 31st of December as it normally is. According to spokesperson Amy Bickel with Ideatek, the company worked with its payment processor as of midday Monday to correct the issue.
KWCH.com
Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
