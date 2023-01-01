ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again

Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Duke will be heavy favorites over Florida State in afternoon matchup today

Duke Basketball returns from its second-longest break of the 2022 season, as the No. 17 Blue Devils host the Florida State Seminoles today in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Las Vegas odds opened with Duke as 16.5-point favorites over visiting FSU, but public money has pushed that line up to 17.5. Leonard Hamilton's team is just 4-10 overall, but are 2-1 in conference play and have won three of their last five games heading in to today's 1PM tip.
DURHAM, NC

