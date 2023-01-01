Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety.
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
Lakers News: LeBron James Just Missed Out On Yet Another NBA Honor
But never fear, he's earned it plenty of times before.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA looks to start off the new year with a road win in the Steel City
Duke will be heavy favorites over Florida State in afternoon matchup today
Duke Basketball returns from its second-longest break of the 2022 season, as the No. 17 Blue Devils host the Florida State Seminoles today in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Las Vegas odds opened with Duke as 16.5-point favorites over visiting FSU, but public money has pushed that line up to 17.5. Leonard Hamilton's team is just 4-10 overall, but are 2-1 in conference play and have won three of their last five games heading in to today's 1PM tip.
Bills' Damar Hamlin's heart stopped, in critical condition after collapse on field
CINCINNATI — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the...
NFL Draft Profile: Ami Finau, Interior Defensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Maryland iDL Ami Finau
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Hosts Boston College In ACC Home Opener
After playing its first two ACC games on the road, Notre Dame returns home to open the new year against Boston College
Virginia Moves Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
UVA moved up two spots to No. 11 in the first AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll of 2023
Comments / 0