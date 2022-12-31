ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

New Year Honours: England Lionesses fans angry as only four Euro 2022 winners recognised

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Angry football fans have asked why only four members of England's Euro 2022-winning team have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE, while Beth Mead , Ellen White and Lucy Bronze received MBEs.

But despite their role in winning England's first major football trophy since the men's 1966 World Cup success, the remainder of the squad were overlooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V131c_0k098zHG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB8JJ_0k098zHG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCJVm_0k098zHG00

The team's Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman was also made a CBE on the Overseas List.

Asked why not all the England squad have been recognised following their Euros triumph, Sir Hugh Robertson, chairman of the honours sports committee, said: 'The approach that we've tried to take with this is when we have these events there is a danger in sort of carpet-bombing the entire squad because then you get people who've done five minutes on the pitch and get an award.

'So what we've tried to do is stick to the principle of the honours which is to recognise excellence and to recognise extraordinary contributions.'

But that cut little ice with fans on social media, who suggested it would have been a very different story had the men's team won a trophy.

The Since 71 blog said: 'Congrats to those recognised but to not reward the whole squad is wrong! If it were the @England squad then even the bus driver would've got one.

The Labour MP for the City of Durham Mary Kelly Foy tweeted: 'Congrats to the Lionesses who have received honours, but it should be the entire squad! This team inspired a nation and allowed girls and women to once again see that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJiZU_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MkCA_0k098zHG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnRiy_0k098zHG00

Matt Walby said only recognising a portion of the team threatened to 'divide' the dressing room, pointing out the contribution of Georgia Stanway, who scored a crucial goal against Spain in the quarter-finals.

Adam Hallgarth wrote: 'All 31 members of England's men's World Cup-winning rugby squad in 2003 received honours, as did all 12 of the players which won the 2005 men's Ashes series.

'Nothing here for Keira Walsh? Mary Earps? Either of the scorers in the final?' [Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly]'

The Twitter account Great British Space Stuff said: 'Chloe Kelly, scorer of the most iconic England goal since '66 gets - nothing?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Oeha_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iwc1o_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEyv3_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUHXY_0k098zHG00

'Stick your waffle about recognising 'time on the pitch', if a men's team win anything they all get one - see the Ashes 2005. Disgraceful.'

Faye tweeted: 'I am pleased for them but what about Russo's backheel, Hemp's goals and assists, Rooney and Kelly's goals in the final. It's a team effort so the whole squad should be awarded.'

Arsenal defender Williamson lifted the trophy following a 2-1 extra-time victory for Wiegman's side over Germany at Wembley, where a crowd of 87,192 - a record for any Euros match, women's or men's - was in attendance.

Gunners team-mate Mead, 27, was named player of the tournament at the Euros and claimed the Golden Boot, having scored six goals and provided five assists. The forward subsequently finished as Ballon d'Or runner-up in October and last week was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year .

Striker White, England Women's all-time record scorer, netted twice during the tournament to take her tally for the team to 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqOJ1_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9AzW_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2WOC_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU4Az_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofJab_0k098zHG00

Her appearance in the final - her 113th cap - proved the last of her illustrious career, with the 33-year-old former Manchester City player, who has also featured for Great Britain at two Olympics, announcing her retirement in August.

Barcelona right back Bronze, 31, scored in the 4-0 semi-final thumping of Sweden at the Euros, her fourth major tournament with the Lionesses.

She recently won the 100th England cap of a career that has included being named FIFA women's player of the year in 2020.

After England's cricket team beat Australia in the 2005 Ashes series, for the first time since 1986-87, captain Michael Vaughan, coach Duncan Fletcher, chairman of selectors David Graveney and team operations manager Phil Neale all received OBEs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7Vcj_0k098zHG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRD5j_0k098zHG00

Eleven other members of the playing squad were given MBEs, including Paul Collingwood, who played in only the final Test at The Oval, making scored of seven and ten with the bat.

After England's rugby team won the 2003 World Cup in Australia, all 31 members of the squad were honoured.

Clive Woodward, the head coach, was knighted, while captain Martin Johnson received a CBE and Jonny Wilkinson and Jason Leonard were given OBEs.

Everyone else, including specialist coaches in the set-up, got MBEs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo LIVE: Star reveals offers from Europe as he’s unveiled by Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation.Presented in a glitzy ceremony the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declared “in Europe, my work is done” as he embraces a new...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
The Guardian

Leading from the front: who should be England captain under Borthwick?

Seven years ago this month, Eddie Jones kickstarted his tenure as England head coach by choosing his first captain. Time was short with the 2016 Six Nations championship fast approaching but he felt the team he had inherited needed a fresh voice. He ended up picking Dylan Hartley, concluding Chris Robshaw’s 43-Test stint in charge.
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI

The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
BBC

'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
Yardbarker

Manchester United v Bournemouth Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question. Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy