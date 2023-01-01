Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
kalkinemedia.com
No panic for Nadal after second loss at United Cup
Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal said he was "not too alarmed" on Monday after he lost a second straight singles match in the United Cup warm up event. "Honestly, I'm not too alarmed or too negative about what happened. There was a real chance to lose these kinds of matches," said Nadal after falling to Alex de Minaur in Sydney.
kalkinemedia.com
Ronaldo Club By Club
FILE - Sporting's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, fights for the ball againstFC Porto's Derlei Silva during the last Portuguese SuperLeague 2002/03 match at Antas stadium in Oporto, Portugal, Sunday, June 1, 2003. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest ever players, was official unveiled for Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors awards and five Champions League titles, spent the past two decades at the top level of the European game, playing at three of the biggest clubs in the world: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte, File)
