Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Related
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship meet with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
Eleven Warriors
A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense
In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update On Darnell Washington
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs rang in the new year in a big way on Saturday night, winning a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes with a 42-41 final score in the Peach Bowl. It was a hard-fought game, and we saw multiple Bulldogs...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reacts to Ryan Day's coaching performance, believes Buckeyes 'should've won' Peach Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia
CJ Stroud quite literally did just about everything he could to get Ohio State to the national championship game. In the end, it just wasn’t quite enough against the defending national champs. After losing star tight end Cade Stover in the first quarter of action and superstar receiver Marvin...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Look: Video Of Ryan Day's Peach Bowl Arrival Going Viral
Ryan Day is fired up for tonight's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 Georgia. The Ohio State head coach was greeted by hundreds of Buckeye fans outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. As he walked into the stadium with his team, he pumped up the Buckeye faithful. Take a look...
Where will the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship be played?
LOS ANGELES — With UGA winning the Peach Bowl on Saturday night and advancing past Ohio State in dramatic fashion, many are wondering where and when the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place. Here are the details. When. The CFP championship will take place Monday, Jan....
Comments / 0