The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss

One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship meet with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA

