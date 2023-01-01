ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State

The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson being out...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State

After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance.
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good. Georgia is now down to Robert Beal, Marvin Jones,...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report

Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that. Offensive fireworks dominated the first half. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud routinely made impressive throws out-of-structure, while the Bulldogs'...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics

Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title. Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues adding to his legacy as one of the best to...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

No. 13 Virginia uses 25-0 run to wreck Georgia Tech

Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta. Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
ATLANTA, GA

