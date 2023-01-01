Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A Day Trip to Atlanta GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State
While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson being out...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State sees special teams contributor opt for transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State’s season comes to an end with the heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. After going toe-to-toe with the reigning national champs, the Buckeyes were unable to pull off the last-second win in Atlanta. After the game, one piece of Ohio State’s special teams unit has...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State
After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury
The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good. Georgia is now down to Robert Beal, Marvin Jones,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs headed to National Championship after dramatic Peach Bowl victory
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs did not turn into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight, as Ohio State missed a chance to win the Peach Bowl Saturday night literally as the Peach dropped in Atlanta to ring in 2023. A field goal attempt with 8 seconds to go...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report
Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that. Offensive fireworks dominated the first half. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud routinely made impressive throws out-of-structure, while the Bulldogs'...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics
Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title. Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues adding to his legacy as one of the best to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
No. 13 Virginia uses 25-0 run to wreck Georgia Tech
Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta. Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points,...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
Fulton County is officially moving jail detainees into the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) after government officia...
Comments / 0