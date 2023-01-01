COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NOTES: Thrilling game ends as 2023 arrives

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback
The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State
After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report
Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that. Offensive fireworks dominated the first half. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud routinely made impressive throws out-of-structure, while the Bulldogs'...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State
For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. If Georgia is going to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics
Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title. Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues adding to his legacy as one of the best to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia
TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium. Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
College Gameday Makes Their Picks
The day has finally come. Georgia and Ohio State are set to get in between the hash marks and get ready for action. Both sides have acknowledged that it is a one-game season despite this being the semifinal. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and head coach Kirby Smart spoke about this in media availability, and it's clear that the message has been delivered to the team.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Numbrix 9 - January 1
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State
While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Photo Gallery: Georgia Celebrates a Ticket to the Natty
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs survived an absolute thriller on Saturday night inside of Mercedez Benz Stadium, escaping Ohio State by a mere point thanks to a last-second missed field goal attempt. For the second time in just 28 days, the confetti has fallen, with Georgia's hopes of defending...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
No. 13 Virginia uses 25-0 run to wreck Georgia Tech
Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta. Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High basketball teams play on during holiday break
The Jackson High School girls and boys basketball teams didn’t get the same holiday break as their classmates. Instead, they played two more regular season games and several tournament games. The boys went 2-3 and the girls went 1-2 with one score unavailable.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
The Andrews Raid: Great Locomotive Chase bicycle touring route
MORROW -- The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route,” by Dr. William H. Bailey, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
