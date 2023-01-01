ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State

By Chris Stephens Staff Correspondent
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. If Georgia is going to...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win

Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after the win. While he acknowledged that they could...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia

TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium. Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for...
FORT WORTH, TX
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson being out...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics

Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title. Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues adding to his legacy as one of the best to...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report

Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that. Offensive fireworks dominated the first half. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud routinely made impressive throws out-of-structure, while the Bulldogs'...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State

After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance.
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will...
COLUMBUS, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback

The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good. Georgia is now down to Robert Beal, Marvin Jones,...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

No. 13 Virginia uses 25-0 run to wreck Georgia Tech

Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta. Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson High basketball teams play on during holiday break

The Jackson High School girls and boys basketball teams didn’t get the same holiday break as their classmates. Instead, they played two more regular season games and several tournament games. The boys went 2-3 and the girls went 1-2 with one score unavailable.
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals

Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

The Andrews Raid: Great Locomotive Chase bicycle touring route

MORROW -- The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route,” by Dr. William H. Bailey, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
MORROW, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

