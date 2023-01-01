ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: January 6-8

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with happenings all over the metro. If the new year has you in the mood to refresh your home, this Johnson County Home + Garden show is the place to start the year off right. At the 22nd annual show, you’ll meet over 300 exhibitors with expertise in all areas of home and garden. Whether you’re on the hunt for storage solutions, a kitchen makeover, new flooring, outdoor landscaping, or a new patio, this is the spot to get all your spring projects booked early.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

My Essentials: Allie Robson

Allie Robson has been a jewelry entrepreneur since she was a middle schooler growing up in Kansas City when she started Cousins Beads with her cousin, Brigid Pikus. That experience offered a glimpse into Robson’s future. Now, Robson and Pikus own Mannelli Jewelers, a private jewelry brokerage firm that specializes in fine jewelry, diamonds, and gemstones. “I’ve always had a dream of becoming a private jeweler,” Robson says. “For years, I’d been helping friends’ significant others navigate the process of buying engagement rings. I saw a hole in the market for a private jeweler who could provide the level of service that clients deserve, and that is how Mannelli was born.” After a one-year stint living in Chicago during Robson’s early 20s reminded her just how special our city in the heartland is, Robson was quick to return home. Now, she calls Prairie Village home base with her husband, Reid, 18-month-old son, and Jackson, the family dog. “Kansas Citians are some of the best people around—loyal, kind, driven, passionate, and fun,” Robson says. “There is something special about this town, and I truly think it’s all the amazing people behind it. It has been a wonderful place to grow up—and now raise a family and own a business. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
ATCHISON, KS
KMBC.com

Warm Start to 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foggy start for some but the weather will be beautiful for all this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds and a high ranging through the 50s. Winds will be rather light today…also a bonus. Monday is a weather IMPACT day. Rain and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect

Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Apartment residents without water since last week demand help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Chef Guroux Khalifah is Back with District Biskuits

Chef Guroux Khalifah is back in the biscuit business after closing his last restaurant, Distrikt Biskuit, located inside the Adam’s Mark Hotel, at the beginning of the pandemic. His third home for what he now calls District Biskuits (according to his website, the “k” in “biskuits” is an homage to Khalifah’s last name, his family, his heritage, his craft, and his desire to keep everyone on their toes) is now open to the public and serving his mile-high fluffy biscuit sandwiches in a former Subway building on Armour Road in downtown North Kansas City. The fast-casual space has some limited indoor and outdoor seating, but most guests have been happily lining up on the weekends to take their brunch food to go. What Khalifah started in 2017 as a breakfast biscuit pop-up inside of Lufti’s at 63rd St. and Meyer Blvd. finally has a brick-and-mortar of its own, thanks to help from local developer Dawn Lynne, aka Ilan Salzberg, who helped Khalifah search for the right spot to reopen. With a liquor license in place, he has plans to serve cocktails made from Black-owned artisan spirits including Rally Gin and quality coffee from Black Drip Coffee along with his hearty biscuit creations.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy