Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This Weekend IN Kansas City: January 6-8
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with happenings all over the metro. If the new year has you in the mood to refresh your home, this Johnson County Home + Garden show is the place to start the year off right. At the 22nd annual show, you’ll meet over 300 exhibitors with expertise in all areas of home and garden. Whether you’re on the hunt for storage solutions, a kitchen makeover, new flooring, outdoor landscaping, or a new patio, this is the spot to get all your spring projects booked early.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
Kansas City’s most popular snacks in 2022
Kansas City Price Chopper stores released a list of most sold soda, chips, frozen pizza, granola bars, and frozen treat brands in 2022.
My Essentials: Allie Robson
Allie Robson has been a jewelry entrepreneur since she was a middle schooler growing up in Kansas City when she started Cousins Beads with her cousin, Brigid Pikus. That experience offered a glimpse into Robson’s future. Now, Robson and Pikus own Mannelli Jewelers, a private jewelry brokerage firm that specializes in fine jewelry, diamonds, and gemstones. “I’ve always had a dream of becoming a private jeweler,” Robson says. “For years, I’d been helping friends’ significant others navigate the process of buying engagement rings. I saw a hole in the market for a private jeweler who could provide the level of service that clients deserve, and that is how Mannelli was born.” After a one-year stint living in Chicago during Robson’s early 20s reminded her just how special our city in the heartland is, Robson was quick to return home. Now, she calls Prairie Village home base with her husband, Reid, 18-month-old son, and Jackson, the family dog. “Kansas Citians are some of the best people around—loyal, kind, driven, passionate, and fun,” Robson says. “There is something special about this town, and I truly think it’s all the amazing people behind it. It has been a wonderful place to grow up—and now raise a family and own a business. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
Warm Start to 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foggy start for some but the weather will be beautiful for all this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds and a high ranging through the 50s. Winds will be rather light today…also a bonus. Monday is a weather IMPACT day. Rain and...
Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
Churches battle inflation as demand for certain services increase
Inflation is driving up costs for Kansas City area churches, leading them to make changes to stay open.
Apartment residents without water since last week demand help
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
Chef Guroux Khalifah is Back with District Biskuits
Chef Guroux Khalifah is back in the biscuit business after closing his last restaurant, Distrikt Biskuit, located inside the Adam’s Mark Hotel, at the beginning of the pandemic. His third home for what he now calls District Biskuits (according to his website, the “k” in “biskuits” is an homage to Khalifah’s last name, his family, his heritage, his craft, and his desire to keep everyone on their toes) is now open to the public and serving his mile-high fluffy biscuit sandwiches in a former Subway building on Armour Road in downtown North Kansas City. The fast-casual space has some limited indoor and outdoor seating, but most guests have been happily lining up on the weekends to take their brunch food to go. What Khalifah started in 2017 as a breakfast biscuit pop-up inside of Lufti’s at 63rd St. and Meyer Blvd. finally has a brick-and-mortar of its own, thanks to help from local developer Dawn Lynne, aka Ilan Salzberg, who helped Khalifah search for the right spot to reopen. With a liquor license in place, he has plans to serve cocktails made from Black-owned artisan spirits including Rally Gin and quality coffee from Black Drip Coffee along with his hearty biscuit creations.
New bells in Liberty's town square ring with the sound of two parents' love for their daughter
LIBERTY, Mo. — Gwen and Harold Phillips wanted a way to honor their 38-year-old daughter Rachel who recently passed away from liver disease. Now, Liberty, Missouri's town square, will have carillon bells echoing three times a day in her memory. The parents joined forces with the city's arts commission...
At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook. Now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels
Last Christmas, Karizma Nola and his family took a trip to Colorado where they came across the most unforgettable crepes, he recalled. This holiday season, Nola has a spatula in hand as he shares his own culinary passion with Kansas City. “I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur; I just...
City of KCMO: Water main break repairs ‘progressing well’
The city of Kansas City, Missouri, says repairs to the water main break near W. 17th Street between Main and Walnut streets are “progressing well.”
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
1 injured in New Year's Eve crash at 39th Street, Broadway Boulevard
1 person is in critical condition after a New Year's Eve crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
