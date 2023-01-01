A new tabletop RPG podcast featuring a well-known cast will be launching later this year. Worlds Beyond Number is a new "narrative-play, audio fiction" starring Aabria Iyengar, Erika Ishii, Lou Wilson, and Brennan Lee Mulligan. The podcast will be designed by Taylor Moore at Fortunate Horse. Moore is also a producer for Rude Tales of Magic, a well-known D&D podcast. The podcast will be launched in March 2023 following the launch of a Patreon for the podcast in February. The show is described as a cross-genre, cross-world experience that ranges from "immersive, years-long cinematic epics" to one-shots. No game system has been announced for the project, but the description suggests that more than one system could be used depending on the narrative.

