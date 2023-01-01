Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
Daily Beast
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Paved Illegal Highway in Gush Etzion with Foreign Funding
The Gush Etzion Regional Council and local residents recently discovered the construction of a highway starting at Za’atara village, 11 km southeast of Bethlehem in Gush Etzion, north of the Herodion site, and reaching into the Judean Desert. At the start of the new road stands a sign in Arabic saying it was paved with foreign funding and assistance from the Palestinian Authority.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
The Jewish Press
PA Celebrating UN Resolution Asking ICC to Investigate Israel’s ‘Occupation’
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday hailed the United Nations General Assembly resolution requesting a legal advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the nature of the Israeli “occupation of the Palestinian territories.”. “The UN resolution is of exceptional importance in timing as it coincided...
The Jewish Press
Report: New Government to Expand Jewish Hebron, Expel Terrorists
At 8 AM Wednesday, I received a note from the Religious Zionism party saying their coalition agreement with Likud has been signed. And one day ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu swearing in his sixth government, Kan 11 News published parts of the agreement, revealing that the next coalition will promote strengthening the Jewish community in Hebron, and promote revoking the citizenship of Israeli Arab terrorists.
Netanyahu government makes West Bank settlement expansion its priority
Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hardline government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalise dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies. The coalition agreements, released a day...
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered Kafr Dan late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The military said troops came under heavy fire and fired back at the shooters. It was the latest bloodshed in the region that has seen Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge for months. On Monday, the Israeli rights group B’Tselem said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, a period of intense violence that came during a Palestinian uprising. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Samer Houshiyeh, 21, and Fouad Abed, 25. Houshiyeh was shot several times in the chest, according to Samer Attiyeh, the director of the Ibn Sina Hosipital in Jenin. Attiyeh initially said Abed was 17, but the ministry later gave his age as 25.
Cleveland Jewish News
UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on forming a government
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai B’rith denounces UN’s referral of Israel to the International Court of Justice
B’nai B’rith International condemned the U.N. General Assembly’s (UNGA) request that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issue a legal opinion concerning Israeli policies on Palestinian-claimed territories. The referral was endorsed by a UNGA committee in November and has now been rubber stamped by the assembly’s plenary.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
Palestine hails UN vote on legal consequences of occupation: ‘Time for Israel to be held accountable’
The Palestinians have hailed a vote held at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) urging the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.“We are now waiting for the ICJ to request a legal advisory opinion on the Israeli system,” he said. “Resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Defying Hamas, Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount without incident
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City early on Tuesday morning. It was his first visit to Judaism’s holiest site since assuming his post last week. “Our government will not surrender to threats from Hamas,” said Ben-Gvir in reference to the...
