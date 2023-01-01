Read full article on original website
During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
The Vatican City has begun its preparations for the funeral of the late Pope Benedict XVI.He died aged 95 on the morning of Saturday, 31 December, the Vatican confirmed.Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor on Thursday.The pontiff visited the nativity scene at St Peter’s Square on Saturday, after Benedict XVI’s death was announced.From Monday, 2 January, Benedict XVI will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday for three days.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirmsAdam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riotLula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony
Giorgia Meloni was seen paying her respects to Pope Benedict XVI as the late pontiff was lying in state inside St Peter’s Basilica.The Italian prime minister was one of thousands who flocked to the Vatican to view the body of the late Pope ahead of his funeral.Benedict will lie in the famous basilica, open to the public, until his requiem mass on Thursday, 5 December.Pope Benedict was sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005 until his resignation on 28 February in 2013.He died aged 95.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaMore than 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to UK in 2022
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
VATICAN CITY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict.
(JTA) — Jewish groups are among those marking the death of Benedict XVI, the Catholic pontiff who died Saturday at 95, a decade after shocking the world by becoming the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign. “It is with great sadness that I learned today that Pope...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31. "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night visited the Western Wall to mark the inauguration of his government, the 37th in the Jewish state’s history. “I just wrote in the [guest] book: ‘The Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps.’ I have summarized the two continuing actions that I have taken upon myself…. We will continue to do this on behalf of the citizens of Israel, the State of Israel and the Land of Israel,” said Netanyahu during the visit.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City early on Tuesday morning. It was his first visit to Judaism’s holiest site since assuming his post last week. “Our government will not surrender to threats from Hamas,” said Ben-Gvir in reference to the...
Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
Tens of thousands of people have visited St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the former Pope Benedict XVI. His body is lying in state, without any papal garments or effects, ahead of his funeral this week.The former Pope, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church, died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013 when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the position.Security was tight, with visitors going through several checkpoints before entering the...
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
B’nai B’rith International condemned the U.N. General Assembly’s (UNGA) request that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issue a legal opinion concerning Israeli policies on Palestinian-claimed territories. The referral was endorsed by a UNGA committee in November and has now been rubber stamped by the assembly’s plenary.
