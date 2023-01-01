Giorgia Meloni was seen paying her respects to Pope Benedict XVI as the late pontiff was lying in state inside St Peter’s Basilica.The Italian prime minister was one of thousands who flocked to the Vatican to view the body of the late Pope ahead of his funeral.Benedict will lie in the famous basilica, open to the public, until his requiem mass on Thursday, 5 December.Pope Benedict was sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005 until his resignation on 28 February in 2013.He died aged 95.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaMore than 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to UK in 2022

21 HOURS AGO