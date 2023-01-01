Read full article on original website
Related
Tributes paid to ‘great theologian’ Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after his death
The head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales has hailed Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as “one of the great theologians of the 20th century” after his death aged 95.Cardinal Vincent Nichols praised Benedict’s “landmark” trip in 2010 when he became the second pope in history to visit the UK.The German theologian met the Queen in Edinburgh and made a speech at Westminster Hall during the historic visit.Reacting to news of his death on Saturday, Mr Nichols said in statement: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Benedict. He will be remembered as one...
King Charles’ first cousin, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, dies aged 89
King Charles III’s first cousin Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, has died at the age of 89.The House of Baden issued a statement on its website announcing that the Margrave of Baden died in the early hours on 29 December at Salem Castle, Germany.Also known as Max Markgraf von Baden, he was the son of Prince Philip’s older sister, Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, making him the nephew of the late royal. The statement said: “Max Margrave of Baden died in the early morning hours of December 29, 2022 in Salem Castle.“Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden was head...
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Within minutes of the announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday morning, a wealth of tributes flowed in from around the world, while the Vatican revealed that the late pontiff would be given a "simple" funeral, celebrated by Pope Francis, in keeping with his wishes.
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Pope's vicar for Rome seeks full truth about Jesuit abuse
The pope’s vicar for Rome called Friday for the full truth to come out about a famous Jesuit priest accused of sexual and spiritual abuses against adult women, and said he was evaluating what to do with the priest’s Rome-based community and diocesan positions.Cardinal Angelo De Donatis became the latest church official to weigh in about the scandal involving the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik, a sought-after artist, preacher and retreat leader whose mosaics grace churches and basilicas around the world. In Rome, where the Slovene priest has lived since the mid-1990s, Rupnik decorated the diocesan seminary chapel as well...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican must plan a funeral for a retired pope, which "has no precedent in Italy," one expert says.
The unusual family link between Prince Harry and CNN’s Anderson Cooper
Prince Harry has sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper for a new interview. that will air on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday (8 January).The royal will be interviewed by Cooper on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of Spare, a ghost-written memoir about the Duke of Sussex’s life and experiences as a member of the royal family. A trailer clip shared on social media has described it as a “revealing and explosive interview”.But Cooper and Prince Harry allegedly bear family ties dating back to the 1930s.In the 1930s, Cooper’s great-aunt, Thelma Furness, was...
65K mourn Benedict XVI as pope emeritus lies in state at Vatican; funeral is Thursday
Public viewing lasts through Wednesday as officials expect tens of thousands to pass by Benedict's body at the Vatican.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli PM offers condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening expressed his “deep condolences to the Christian world” on the death of Pope Benedict XVI. “He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Pope Benedict XVI Dead At 95, Vatican Confirms
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31. "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pope Benedict XVI, who went from Hitler Youth to advancing Catholic-Jewish relations, dies at 95
(JTA) — Jewish groups are among those marking the death of Benedict XVI, the Catholic pontiff who died Saturday at 95, a decade after shocking the world by becoming the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign. “It is with great sadness that I learned today that Pope...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken calls new Israeli FM Eli Cohen to discuss Iran, Abraham Accords
In a conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated him on his new position and reaffirmed America’s commitment to the security of Israel and the U.S.-Israel partnership. “Blinken discussed continued U.S. efforts to advance mutual interests such as Israel’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
First survey of ultra-Orthodox society post-COVID finds challenges remain
While the Covid pandemic has resulted in an increase in technology usage and training in Israel’s Haredi sector, challenges to workforce integration remain, according to a new survey on post-pandemic trends in the sector. The pandemic “led to a dramatic increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox internet users,” according...
Cleveland Jewish News
State Department fails to condemn glorification of terrorism by PA president, PM
The U.S. State Department declined to criticize the Palestinian Authority president and prime minister after they praised and glorified a recently-deceased Palestinian terrorist, responsible for the murder of seven Israelis, including two American citizens. On Dec. 20, Nasser Abu Hamid (sometimes spelled Abu Hmeid), a founder and the commander in...
Cleveland Jewish News
The trailblazing female Muslim Arab IDF major
She is a Muslim Arab woman. She’s an iconoclast and a pioneer. An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, she is the first Muslim Arab woman to publicly become a major in the IDF. Meet Ella...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu visits Western Wall to mark government’s inauguration
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night visited the Western Wall to mark the inauguration of his government, the 37th in the Jewish state’s history. “I just wrote in the [guest] book: ‘The Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps.’ I have summarized the two continuing actions that I have taken upon myself…. We will continue to do this on behalf of the citizens of Israel, the State of Israel and the Land of Israel,” said Netanyahu during the visit.
Comments / 0