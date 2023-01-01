Read full article on original website
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
Barbour River Rats hosts polar plunge for local EMS
The Barbour River Rats hosted their annual polar plunge to benefit the Barbour County Emergency Squad and help with the rising cost of services.
New information suggests The Donut Shop will reopen with new operator
Buckhannon and the surrounding community has been reeling over the news that The Donut Shop is closing Saturday.
Mannington hosts annual Great Pepperoni Roll Drop
The City of Mannington hosted its annual New Year’s Eve Great Pepperoni Roll Drop at Wintergarden Park, which was in the middle of downtown with plenty of festivities for community members to take part in.
WDTV
WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said. The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said. Nottingham and Smith were...
WDTV
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench. The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday. First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise. Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
WDTV
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrestd after he sped away from a deputy and later crashed a motorcycle into a patrol car, authorities said. Just before noon Friday, an Upshur County deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Rt. 33 near Mt. Nebo Rd. When the driver, identified...
Arrests made after juvenile supplied with meth, residence robbed
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The investigation of a December burglary has led to a number of charges issued for several individuals, at least one of whom had been actively supplying one or more juveniles with methamphetamine. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into...
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
Route 20 fully open after ‘huge rock slide’ in Webster County, West Virginia
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Webster County 911 said West Virginia Route 20 is fully open again after a “huge rock slide” that partially blocked the road. The incident happened Friday about two miles from Webster Springs, West Virginia. Webster County 911 said the West Virginia Division of Highways had one lane open on McQuire […]
WDTV
Families displaced after water line break
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
