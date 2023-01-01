ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

findplace.xyz

Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
findplace.xyz

connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
findplace.xyz

eastcoasttraveller.com

WDTV

WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said. The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said. Nottingham and Smith were...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man rescued from trench in Enterprise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench. The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday. First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise. Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the...
ENTERPRISE, WV
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
beckersdental.com

West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods

A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Families displaced after water line break

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
BUCKHANNON, WV

