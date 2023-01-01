Read full article on original website
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body of Lucian Munguia found
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
KEPR
Lucian's body recovered from Yakima River, no foul play suspected
YAKIMA, Wash. — The family of Lucian Munguia, a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Yakima in September, confirmed to KIMA that his body has been found. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday, Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old Lucian.
kpq.com
Troopers: Dangerous Conditions On U.S. 2 Near Cashmere After Multiple Spinouts
The Washington State Patrol is urging the public to be aware of driving dangers with winter conditions after numerous crashes and spinouts on U.S. 2 west of Cashmere. The stretch of roadway troopers call "Rock Cut" was extremely icy Monday as Chelan County deputies assisted with the high volume of vehicles sliding off the highway.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Memorial welcomes first baby of 2023
YAKIMA -- Meet MaiLynn Mae Marquez - she's the first-born baby of 2023 in Yakima. She was born at 1:51am at Yakima Valley Memorial and weighed a total of six pounds and 1.8 ounces. The hospital says her mother, Amber Contreras, was in labor for five hours. MaiLynn is named...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
ifiberone.com
New, unnamed MTV reality show casts resident from Moses Lake, filming begins in Ritzville
RITZVILLE - An article by the Cheney Free Press reports that MTV is in Ritzville filming several scenes for an upcoming reality show. Details are limited, but the scenes are reportedly being filmed at a home on South Washington Street in Ritzville. The Cheney Free Press reports that the production...
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
FOX 11 and 41
Community mourns with Mungia family
YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
ifiberone.com
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
ifiberone.com
Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
Chronicle
Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter
Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
ifiberone.com
Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother
MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
