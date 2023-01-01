ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Lucian's body recovered from Yakima River, no foul play suspected

YAKIMA, Wash. — The family of Lucian Munguia, a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Yakima in September, confirmed to KIMA that his body has been found. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday, Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old Lucian.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Troopers: Dangerous Conditions On U.S. 2 Near Cashmere After Multiple Spinouts

The Washington State Patrol is urging the public to be aware of driving dangers with winter conditions after numerous crashes and spinouts on U.S. 2 west of Cashmere. The stretch of roadway troopers call "Rock Cut" was extremely icy Monday as Chelan County deputies assisted with the high volume of vehicles sliding off the highway.
CASHMERE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial welcomes first baby of 2023

YAKIMA -- Meet MaiLynn Mae Marquez - she's the first-born baby of 2023 in Yakima. She was born at 1:51am at Yakima Valley Memorial and weighed a total of six pounds and 1.8 ounces. The hospital says her mother, Amber Contreras, was in labor for five hours. MaiLynn is named...
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Community mourns with Mungia family

YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
CLE ELUM, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter

Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother

MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
MOSES LAKE, WA

