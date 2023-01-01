Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Pili Power: Anchorage siblings Alissa and Brandon Pili elevate Alaska by doing big things on big stage
If 2022 was the Year of the Tiger, 2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the Pili. On New Year’s Day, Alissa Pili scored 17 points to lead the eighth-ranked Utah women’s basketball team to its 14th straight victory. Today, Jan. 2, her brother Brandon Pili...
ngscsports.com
Alaska Anchorage stuns #13 UMass Lowell, 4-2
It has been nearly twenty years since the UMass Lowell River Hawks (10-7-1) and Alaska Anchorage Seawolves (3-12-0) played a hockey game against each other. On Friday night, they met for the fourth time in Lowell, with the River Hawks holding a 2-1-0 lead. Overall, in ten games played, the series between the two is tied at 5-5-0. This was the third game that the Seawolves have played against a ranked team. The previous two were a split with Western Michigan back at the beginning of October. The Seawolves were looking to capture their first win in the month of December vs a division one team having lost four straight to Alaska Fairbanks. The Seawolves have not played since December 17. The River Hawks have been off since December 9 when they defeated Dartmouth on the road in Hanover, NH 3-2.
philomathnews.com
Philomath boys push Anchorage school to limit in tournament finale
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Philomath High’s boys basketball team would not be intimidated. Going up against an Anchorage school with 1,600 students that many predict will win the state title with a lineup that includes a couple of major college prospects, the Warriors welcomed the challenge. Philomath, the No....
The Northern Light
UAA to open first college pride center in Alaska
UAA’s student union will soon be home to the historic first college pride center in the state. The UAA Pride Center is something that students, staff and faculty have been asking for, for a long time, said Multicultural Student Services Director Sara Caldwell-Kan. “UAA is, like most places, a...
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Dimond stakes claim for No. 1 after beating Oregon’s top-ranked 4A team
The Dimond boys basketball team on Friday night staked its claim as the No. 1 4A team in Alaska by beating the No. 1 4A team from Oregon. Led by their fabulous frontcourt of Maguire Hamey and Xzavier Baker, the Lynx held off previously undefeated Philomath 56-52 in the title game of the Clarke Cochrane Christmas Classic tournament in Ketchikan.
alaskasportsreport.com
Ski Tracks: APU’s Hailey Swirbul claims national championship in Michigan (plus notes on Tour de Ski & Tuscobia 160)
Hailey Swirbul’s decision to race at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships instead of the Tour de Ski in Europe is paying off. Swirbul, a native of Aspen, Colo., who lives in Anchorage and represents the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, cruised to a 19-second win Monday in Houghton, Mich., by covering the 10-kilometer freestyle interval race in 27 minutes, 32 seconds.
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Defense Turns Out The Lights…Again
CLAY – What it is up with the Fairbanks girls varsity basketball team and its aversion to giving up points?. The Lady Panthers were invited to play in the Clay Eagle Holiday Classic at Clay High School over the holidays and they happily agreed. After defeating Huron by 17 points in the semifinals, Fairbanks thumped host Clay, 38-18, in the Championship Game.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man loses chance at heart transplant after back-to-back flight cancellations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Patrick Holland is a father of seven children in Fairbanks who leads a life filled with laughter and faith. Holland is known for pranking his doctors — even going to the extreme of playing dead once — and has been keeping his spirits bright with regard to his congestive heart failure.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
Alaska man misses heart transplant surgery after winter storm cancels his flight to Seattle
In the span of eight hours, Patrick Holland went from excitement to hope to crushing disappointment after a massive winter storm caused him to miss a lifesaving heart transplant procedure. Holland, a father of 7 who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, is battling congestive heart failure. After a year of waiting,...
kinyradio.com
Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
Traditional Tlingit regalia - made by her late grandmother and worn through generations of dancing and celebrations - were among the items stolen when Taija Revels home was broken into over the holidays. 2022 Holiday travel season leaves lessons to be learned - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. During...
alaskasnewssource.com
Growing confidence for wintry mix into New Year’s Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unseasonably warm weather will close out this year, with an increased threat for winter weather as we ring in the New Year. While previous significant storms in Southcentral Alaska brought multiple inches of snowfall, this upcoming storm will be entering a warmer environment. It will also be bringing an even stronger push of warm air and plenty of moisture with it. As a result, there will be multiple forms of precipitation that occur on Sunday and Monday. To help with planning for New Year’s activities, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of light snow and freezing rain for Anchorage, the western Kenai Peninsula, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Copper River Basin for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound where snow will be heaviest, perhaps up to 2 feet, for elevations above 1,000 feet, including Turnagain Pass.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023
I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
actionnews5.com
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man needed a friend with an excavator just to remove massive amounts of snow from his driveway that he claims was put there by contractors. KTUU reports William Krostek of Wasilla was unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since last...
