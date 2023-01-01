It has been nearly twenty years since the UMass Lowell River Hawks (10-7-1) and Alaska Anchorage Seawolves (3-12-0) played a hockey game against each other. On Friday night, they met for the fourth time in Lowell, with the River Hawks holding a 2-1-0 lead. Overall, in ten games played, the series between the two is tied at 5-5-0. This was the third game that the Seawolves have played against a ranked team. The previous two were a split with Western Michigan back at the beginning of October. The Seawolves were looking to capture their first win in the month of December vs a division one team having lost four straight to Alaska Fairbanks. The Seawolves have not played since December 17. The River Hawks have been off since December 9 when they defeated Dartmouth on the road in Hanover, NH 3-2.

