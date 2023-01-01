Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 6 preview: Pressure on Garcia to help France rebound
The scenario is straightforward: The winner of France and Croatia will advance to the City Final in Perth. After Monday's results, the score is 2-0 Croatia. The pressure turns to Caroline Garcia, who is first up Tuesday, when she takes on Petra Martic in the first of three more Group F matches.
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Raducanu, Venus Williams highlight Auckland draw
No.1 seed Coco Gauff leads the singles main draw for the ASB Classic, which begins on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Four Grand Slam champions join Gauff in the WTA 250 event. Auckland is returning to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time since 2020, where Serena Williams...
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to...
wtatennis.com
Rookies learning from the best at United Cup
PERTH, Australia -- Star power is in no short supply at the inaugural United Cup. But the beauty of the competition's format has been how their lower-ranked teammates have been given a chance to shine on a rare big stage -- and how several of them have grasped this opportunity with gusto to provide some of the group stages' most indelible moments.
wtatennis.com
Martic overcomes Podoroska to seal win for Croatia
PERTH, Australia -- Petra Martic notched a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 defeat of Nadia Podoroska to give Croatia an unassailable lead over Argentina at the United Cup in Perth. The winner of Group F will be decided over the next two days in the third and final tie, as Croatia returns to take on France.
tennismajors.com
Popyrin: ‘Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime is the best win of my career’
Coming through qualifying and then playing a tournament’s second seed in blazing sunshine isn’t the usual way to pick up the best win of your life – but that’s what Australia’s Alexei Popyrin has done at the Adelaide International. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6...
wtatennis.com
Badosa wins, but Britain upsets Spain in Group D
Daniel Evans booked Great Britain’s spot in the City Final on Sunday when he made his way past Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in Sydney. Evans gave Great Britain an insurmountable lead in the tie and top spot in Group D, with the mixed team of Harriet Dart and Jonny O'Mara giving their squad a 4-1 win with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 victory against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez.
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 5 preview: Keys, Fritz look to extend U.S. lead in Group C
Maybe it’s the summer right out of the box that Australia offers each January. Perhaps it’s the peace of mind that comes with a fresh start. Or, it might be because her older sister is named … Sydney. Whatever the reason, Madison Keys has absolutely thrived Down...
wtatennis.com
Zheng Qinwen saves match point, ousts Kontaveit in Adelaide
If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.
wtatennis.com
Noskova stuns Kasatkina, Kudermetova cruises in Adelaide Round 1
The 2023 season is less than two days old, and Czech teenager Linda Noskova is already making waves. The 18-year-old qualifier made a splash on Monday in Round 1 of the Adelaide International 1 with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 upset over No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina. Playing just her fifth WTA...
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
tennisuptodate.com
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
atptour.com
United Cup Day 6 Preview: Italy's Berrettini Meets Ruud With Chance To Clinch Group
A year ago, Matteo Berrettini reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open — losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal — and seemed headed for another sensational season when the hand of fate intervened. Actually, it was the Italian’s right hand that underwent surgery after Indian Wells. Berrettini was...
atptour.com
Hurkacz Tops Wawrinka, Linette Clinches City Final Spot For Poland
Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland a 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the tie.
wtatennis.com
Happy New Year! Players ring in 2023 from Australia, New Zealand
On the last day of 2022, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour took to social media to commemorate the last year that was, and look forward to the future. For players including Iga Swiatek, Alizé Cornet and Nadia Podoroska, the 2023 season has already begun this week at the United Cup.
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
