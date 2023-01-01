ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Make tech work for you: 10 side gigs to make extra money for the new year

This content was produced in partnership with ZipRecruiter. Are you looking for some side hustle ideas? There’s no shortage of side gigs to make extra money from home, especially if you’re a tech-savvy individual. The demand for skilled technology professionals remains high despite recent economic turmoil. If you’re looking for side hustle ideas, we’ve got them. With plenty of opportunities to find tech-related side gigs, we’re here to help you use your skills and experience to make extra cash. We’ve laid out ten technology-related side gigs and tips for finding and succeeding in these roles. We’ve also looked at what is a good gig to make money, along with the best side gigs to make money from home rather than needing to go anywhere. Whether you’re looking to use your coding skills to build websites or your expertise in technology to help individuals and organizations solve problems, there are plenty of technology-related side gigs to fit your abilities and interests. Read on to learn how to leverage your skills and knowledge to earn extra cash on the side, right down to appreciating what is the highest-paying side hustle around right now.
Android Police

The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
Apartment Therapy

The 4 Home Trends We’ll See in 2023, as Predicted by Real Estate Pros

Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. This is the time of year when everyone buzzes about what will be trending in 2023, including those in real estate. Home buying, interest rates, and the “new normal” of remote work were some of the biggest stories of 2022. So like me, you’re probably wondering what the new year holds, which is why I reached out to real estate agents from all over the U.S. who are fantastic forecasters of future trends. Real estate agents see it all, from the latest designs in new construction and popular colors of wall paint, to the lifestyles needs of first-time homebuyers and drastic housing market fluctuations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nick Davis

Making money with side hustles in 2023

As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
Dwight Scull

Opinion: Dave Ramsey's advice still relevant?

I know this will be controversial, and Dave Ramsey helped me dig out of 15k of credit card debt and learn to live debt-free, sort of. You see I have a credit score that is over 800. I have a home that is paid off, but not the one I live in. I still have credit cards and use them all the time for their rewards and pay 0% interest. Something Dave Ramsey can’t understand.
Woonsocket Call

Helping Executives Flourish In Business And Living with Andrew Rooke

A former fintech executive shares how business owners and senior executives can overcome stress and self-doubt, navigating complexity with grace and ease. For many executives and business owners, the desire to lead and succeed in their business is deeply personal and what they deem most important in life. And in the course of this striving, it’s all too common for high-performers to experience stress, self-doubt and an emotional rollercoaster, juggling and often compromising their own personal growth, family, and leisure time and the pursuit of meaningful activities.
Woonsocket Call

Elegant Showers: The West Midlands’ Premier Online Bathroom Retailer

Elegant Showers - online bathroom retailers in the UK. Elegant Showers is one of the leading brands in the UK, manufacturing and supplier for bathroom accessories and home furniture. For Homeowners and interior designers looking for the latest designed best and long-run bathroom accessories, Elegant Showers has a huge collection...
hubpages.com

How to make money online without spending money

Making money online is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to do without spending any of your own money. Fortunately, there are some strategies that you can use to make money online without having to invest anything upfront. Whether you're looking for a way to supplement your income or create a full-time business, these methods will help you get started on the right foot. With the right approach and hard work, anyone can find success in their online venture. Read on to learn more about how you can make money online without investing any money upfront.
cryptonewsz.com

$CHECK: Paycheck’s brand new upgraded token on SushiSwap

Paycheck is delighted to announce their upgraded token on SushiSwap, launching on January 1, 2023, in VALLETTA, MALTA! Their products are tailored to help individuals build and grow their wealth, offering applications and services such as the NFT Marketplace with art and trading masterships. Paycheck has a binary approach to a cryptocurrency–they’ll show you how to acquire it if you don’t have it, as well as how to boost your earnings if you already do.
Woonsocket Call

China-hifi-Audio Launches an Excellent Selection of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers With High-Quality At Very Affordable Prices

China-hifi-Audio sells interesting audiophile tube amplifiers for buyers who want to clearly enjoy the best sounds of their favorite songs or videos. China-hifi-Audio offers a wide range of superior-quality audiophile tube amplifiers at affordable prices. All of their sound systems are original, are of high quality, and come with features and benefits that users demand from their sound systems. These sound systems have been designed with high precision, and this means that their sound quality is truly awesome. For users who want to enjoy unforgettable sounds, this shop is the perfect place to buy audio systems. Their audio systems come with features that give users an edge over other competitors in terms of both performance and quality. The loveable customer service they offer is also worth appreciating because it is so helpful and friendly, unlike many other shops that employ underqualified sales staff. Delivery is done upon buyers' request, and it will be made within a maximum of 48 hours. This ensures that customers get their packages on time and very quickly. All payment options are secure, and buyers can also choose to pay in installments if they want to.
Woonsocket Call

The Hype is Real. SONU Sleep’s Innovative Mattress Design for Side Sleepers Amasses Rave Reviews

SONU Sleep has created the world’s first side sleeper mattress. The SONU Sleep System, the first-ever mattress designed for side sleepers, continues to make a buzz in the sleep industry with its revolutionary patented design and superior comfort. From professional athletes to fitness experts, sports legends, health professionals, and everyday individuals, more and more people are experiencing a better quality of rest with their SONU mattresses. Users claim to wake up feeling energized with their aches and pains gone, enabling them to perform better at work, school, or wherever their day leads them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

China-hifi-Audio Introduces Willsenton Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce The Best Sound With Crystal Clarity And Highly Efficient Bass Response

China-hifi-Audio releases high-end audio audiophile tube amplifiers coming with robust features to ensure they never fail no matter what environment they are used in. The professionals behind China-hifi-Audio have been in the industry for more than 20 years, with a lot of experience in the audiophile tube amplifier sector. The audiophile tube amplifiers they sell are sourced from leading brands and manufacturers. These audiophile tube amplifiers are made to be high-end, and they have been tuned to perfection by the experts behind this shop. By choosing these sound systems, users can be assured that they will be receiving quality sound systems that are among the best in terms of performance and sound quality. The audio systems they sell are guaranteed to raise the standards of sound great in any environment that they are used in. All audiophile tube amplifiers sold here are original and come with superior technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy