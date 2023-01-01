Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
ArtRise Created A Brand New Platform to Connect the Physical and Digital Worlds of Art and Asset Tokenization
ArtRise has formed a platform in which physical art creators can reap the benefits of asset tokenization. This integration into the NFT space will expand an artist’s audience and get them in front of more collectors while growing their communities. Asset Tokenization and how it applies to physical assets.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Willsenton Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce The Best Sound With Crystal Clarity And Highly Efficient Bass Response
China-hifi-Audio releases high-end audio audiophile tube amplifiers coming with robust features to ensure they never fail no matter what environment they are used in. The professionals behind China-hifi-Audio have been in the industry for more than 20 years, with a lot of experience in the audiophile tube amplifier sector. The audiophile tube amplifiers they sell are sourced from leading brands and manufacturers. These audiophile tube amplifiers are made to be high-end, and they have been tuned to perfection by the experts behind this shop. By choosing these sound systems, users can be assured that they will be receiving quality sound systems that are among the best in terms of performance and sound quality. The audio systems they sell are guaranteed to raise the standards of sound great in any environment that they are used in. All audiophile tube amplifiers sold here are original and come with superior technology.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Woonsocket Call
Zorya Capital Announces Crypto Recovery Technology, The Final Solution
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / This year, Zorya Capital is celebrating a major achievement: 2,000+ completed bitcoin recovery cases. With an impressive 82% success rate, they dominate their field. With the use of Zorya Capital's anti-fraud and litigation support tools, a winning team can be quickly...
Woonsocket Call
QuickFit Windscreens have announced an extended coverage area
Our area of coverage now spans West, Central, South, East, and Central London. Adding on to this we will now be covering areas of Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent, Surrey, and Berkshire that are within the M25 motorway. If you would like a full list of areas that we cover please visit the website for more information.
Woonsocket Call
Elegant Showers: The West Midlands’ Premier Online Bathroom Retailer
Elegant Showers - online bathroom retailers in the UK. Elegant Showers is one of the leading brands in the UK, manufacturing and supplier for bathroom accessories and home furniture. For Homeowners and interior designers looking for the latest designed best and long-run bathroom accessories, Elegant Showers has a huge collection...
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Launches an Excellent Selection of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers With High-Quality At Very Affordable Prices
China-hifi-Audio sells interesting audiophile tube amplifiers for buyers who want to clearly enjoy the best sounds of their favorite songs or videos. China-hifi-Audio offers a wide range of superior-quality audiophile tube amplifiers at affordable prices. All of their sound systems are original, are of high quality, and come with features and benefits that users demand from their sound systems. These sound systems have been designed with high precision, and this means that their sound quality is truly awesome. For users who want to enjoy unforgettable sounds, this shop is the perfect place to buy audio systems. Their audio systems come with features that give users an edge over other competitors in terms of both performance and quality. The loveable customer service they offer is also worth appreciating because it is so helpful and friendly, unlike many other shops that employ underqualified sales staff. Delivery is done upon buyers' request, and it will be made within a maximum of 48 hours. This ensures that customers get their packages on time and very quickly. All payment options are secure, and buyers can also choose to pay in installments if they want to.
Woonsocket Call
RGA Announces Charitable Grants in Honor of Its 50th Anniversary
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) today announced that it has pledged $500,000 to 50 global charitable organizations in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary. Through the company and its non-profit foundation, RGA will distribute funds to organizations nominated by employees from its global offices, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates.
Warner Bros Discovery Signs Deal With Measurement Firm VideoAmp As Industry Continues To Explore Nielsen Alternatives
Warner Bros Discovery has enlisted measurement firm VideoAmp to track ad campaigns across screens for the company’s network and brand portfolio, which spans sports, news, lifestyle and entertainment. An announcement of the companies’ agreement said it followed the completion of a “first-of-its-kind test-and-learn” process designed to turn up alternative ways to gauge video ad performance. The process has grown more complex as streaming, social media and digital outlets have surged — across a much broader distribution dashboard — and traditional linear viewership has declined. VideoAmp will look to commingle set-top box and smart TV data in order to help ad buyers...
Woonsocket Call
Helping Executives Flourish In Business And Living with Andrew Rooke
A former fintech executive shares how business owners and senior executives can overcome stress and self-doubt, navigating complexity with grace and ease. For many executives and business owners, the desire to lead and succeed in their business is deeply personal and what they deem most important in life. And in the course of this striving, it’s all too common for high-performers to experience stress, self-doubt and an emotional rollercoaster, juggling and often compromising their own personal growth, family, and leisure time and the pursuit of meaningful activities.
Esports Virtual Arenas launch virtual reality gaming experience in Flower Mound
Esports Virtual Arenas (EVA) announced that they opened their doors in America for the first time ever, right here in Flower Mound! With dozens of locations already open in France and around the world, they are eager to provide their virtual reality gaming experience in the American market. EVA is...
Woonsocket Call
New SBS Better Brakes Brings Next-Level Brake Performance & Environmental Impact
SBS Friction A/S is a Denmark-based supplier of brake pads and friction solutions. SBS Friction A/S, the Danish manufacturer of brake pads for motorcycles, ATVs, SxS, and special applications, announced in 2021 a new strategy that would make the company the first brake pad production center in the industry, to fully embrace a sustainable proof-of-business both in production and in output. One year following, SBS is introducing the first Aftermarket brake pads that have both been refined and optimized for improved brake performance.
NME
Square Enix will be “most focused” on blockchain entertainment in 2023
Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has promised 2023 will be one of “major evolution and transformation” as the company focuses on blockchain entertainment. Back in 2021, the studio confirmed it planned to invest in blockchain and NFTs after the successful release of a series of Million Arthur tokens.
Woonsocket Call
Introducing GaiaBiome: Sustainable innovation with no limitations
GaiaBiome leverages technology and innovation to enhance the quality of life on Earth. Protecting, restoring and expediting the Earth’s natural cycle of life is a commitment that GaiaBiome has made. Finding ways to improve health has been one of the biggest areas of research to help humanity. Humanity's proliferation often has meant stripping away at the Earth’s natural immunity, but GaiaBiome is providing a healthy balance.
The Windows Club
World of Warships Voice Chat not working [Fixed]
If your World of Warships voice chat is not working on your Windows 11/10 PC then this post will be able to help you fix the issue. World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare online multiplayer game. The game has been developed, produced, and published by Wargaming. But recently, many users have complained about World of Warships voice chat not working. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
Woonsocket Call
The Canadian government has just announced the new Visa application process
Today, canada visa online announced that, effective immediately, all prospective visa applicants must submit their applications online. This change is part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible experience for our customers. submitting an application online is more convenient and efficient for both applicants and our staff. It also allows us to provide a higher level of service by processing applications more quickly and reducing the need for paper documents.We encourage all prospective visa applicants to begin using our online application system as soon as possible.
Woonsocket Call
$5+ Billion In-Vehicle Payment Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Preference for Contactless Payments is Significantly Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vehicle payment services market. The global in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow from $3.08 billion...
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
Woonsocket Call
Alteogen Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Biosimilar Products Enabled by Alteogen’s Hybrozyme™ Technology
Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sandoz AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will acquire the world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen’s novel hyaluronidase derived utilizing Hybrozyme™ Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of a Sandoz biosimilar product. In addition, the agreement includes an option for Sandoz to license the Hybrozyme™ technology for two further products.
