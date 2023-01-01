ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rev. Richard Klingeisen Weighs in "On Christmas" and More in the Highly-Anticipated 2022 Holiday Episode of A Life of Giving

By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amanda Kloots Shares Scenes from Christmas Celebration with Son Elvis and Family: 'Greatest Gift'

"The greatest gift is spending time with the people you love!" Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram Amanda Kloots is celebrating Christmas with a very happy little one. On Sunday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared scenes from her holiday with son Elvis Eduardo, 3, as the pair enjoyed the festive day surrounded by family. The Kloots' celebrated the holiday at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the fitness instructor noted she and her family last stayed for Christmas in 2019. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, each...
BLUFFTON, SC
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie

‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
Scary Mommy

I Learned About My Married Daughter's Boyfriend Over Christmas Dinner

Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck), a new, monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship, with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Submit questions here, and keep an eye on our Instagram stories for ways to ask questions, too.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

Before this holiday fan was stringing on his guitar and singing in his Southern twang voice, he was growing up in Delhi, Louisiana, playing baseball and earning himself a college scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University. When this cool guy is performing on stage, it's his main objective "Just To See...
DELHI, LA
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Christmas Eve With 3 Kids After Settling Ant Anstead Custody Dispute

Feeling merry and bright! Christina Hall (née Haack) gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with son Hudson after settling her messy custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop alum, 39, shared a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story photo of Hudson, 3, posing with older siblings Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, on Christmas Eve. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids

Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy