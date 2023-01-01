Rev. Richard Klingeisen Weighs in "On Christmas" and More in the Highly-Anticipated 2022 Holiday Episode of A Life of Giving

Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Shares a Christmas Photo of His Twins Gone So Hilariously Wrong That There’ll Be ‘No Presents for Anyone’
Pretty sure there’s not a parent out there that won’t understand this one!. With the holiday season in full swing, Michael Graziadei took to Instagram to do what many a proud parent does: share a photo of his kids on Santa’s lap. Also as many a proud parent does, he had to laugh at the hilarious results of the shoot.
Amanda Kloots Shares Scenes from Christmas Celebration with Son Elvis and Family: 'Greatest Gift'
"The greatest gift is spending time with the people you love!" Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram Amanda Kloots is celebrating Christmas with a very happy little one. On Sunday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared scenes from her holiday with son Elvis Eduardo, 3, as the pair enjoyed the festive day surrounded by family. The Kloots' celebrated the holiday at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the fitness instructor noted she and her family last stayed for Christmas in 2019. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, each...
People Who Celebrate Holidays That Aren't Christmas Are Revealing Their Special Family Traditions
There are many heartwarming family customs to learn about for the holiday season.
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
I’m charging family for Christmas dinner for sixth year in a row – people call me a Scrooge but my pals think I’m right
A NAN who is charging her family for Christmas dinner for the sixth year in a row says she has her pals support despite people calling her a Scrooge. Caroline Duddridge, 63, demands a bank transfer from each of her guests - including kids - weeks before the Big Day.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
intheknow.com
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
A husband is furious at his wife for boycotting his mother’s Christmas dinner. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His mom has a tradition of creating custom stockings for all her grandchildren. Then she hangs the stockings near the fireplace. He...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
TODAY.com
Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie
‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
I Learned About My Married Daughter's Boyfriend Over Christmas Dinner
Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck), a new, monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship, with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Submit questions here, and keep an eye on our Instagram stories for ways to ask questions, too.
New Mom Furious After Baby Born Just Before Christmas Doesn't Receive 'Double Presents'
Should a person born near a major holiday still get a birthday celebration?. There are a lot of reasons why the holiday season can be conflicting for a person. Whether it's traumatic events from their past, or just never really getting into that holiday spirit.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!
Before this holiday fan was stringing on his guitar and singing in his Southern twang voice, he was growing up in Delhi, Louisiana, playing baseball and earning himself a college scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University. When this cool guy is performing on stage, it's his main objective "Just To See...
Christina Haack Celebrates Christmas Eve With 3 Kids After Settling Ant Anstead Custody Dispute
Feeling merry and bright! Christina Hall (née Haack) gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with son Hudson after settling her messy custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop alum, 39, shared a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story photo of Hudson, 3, posing with older siblings Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, on Christmas Eve. […]
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
Mother Cancels Christmas Plans with In-Laws to 'Make Toddler Happy'
What is a good reason to cancel plans at the last minute?. Photo byPhoto by Jeremy Bishop on UnsplashonUnsplash. Anyone who has ever planned or hosted a holiday celebration knows that a lot of time, attention, and planning goes into making sure that the event works out.
musictimes.com
Tom Parker Dead: Wife of The Wanted Singer Details First 'Grief-Filled' Christmas Without Him
Kelsey Parker posted to Instagram on Friday to film her heartbreaking reunion with her late husband Tom's parents Noreen and Nigel, after confessing that she is "dreading" her first Christmas without the singer. After a year-and-a-half-long struggle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, the Wanted star passed away in March...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas
Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, may only be two years old, but she’s already riding in style. The oldest child in... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas appeared first on Outsider.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones
Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts. But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
