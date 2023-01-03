The best tech deals in the 2023 January sales: Discounts on laptops, TVs, phones from O2 and more

Happy New Year! Whether you’re still recovering from the weekend’s celebrations or you’re ready to beat the crowds and find the best deals in the January sales , here at IndyBest, we’re tracking the top offers and discounts online.

The start of the new year is traditionally a time when shops would clear out their old stock, meaning shoppers could find big savings on everything from tech, fashion and TVs to air fryers and smart speakers.

With Boxing Day having seen a higher-than-expected footfall in 2022, the January sales are predicted to bring even more savings across tech. As ever, our team of IndyBest deal hunters will be on hand to sniff out the best deals on Nintendo Switch game consoles, Kindle ebook readers, smart home gadgets, headphones, smartphones, fitness trackers and plenty more besides.

Keep reading for more on the best technology deals from the 2023 January sales, or check out our main guide for even more new year savings.

The best tech deals in the January sales 2023

Apple MacBook air 13in 2022: Was £1,249, now £1,119, Very.co.uk

It isn’t often you find deals on Apple products, but we’ve spotted a £130 saving on the Apple MacBook air. The all-new device is powered by Apple’s mighty M2 processor, and our tester praised the “fast, featherlight and radically restyled” MacBook in their review , noting its speedy performance and pin-sharp bright display. Other notable features include the four-speaker sound system and clearer audio calls owing to the three-mic array. In terms of how it actually looks too, our tester lauded the design for being “sheer drop-dead glorious”.

Apple iPhone 14 with unlimited data: Was £61 per month, now £53.37 per month, Three.co.uk

The iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs just £30.50 per month for the first six months with Three, after a £30 upfront fee. Your plan then reverts to the original price of £61 per month for the remaining 18 months of your plan, which (bear with us) works out to the equivalent of paying £53.37 per month for 24 months. That’s a £184 saving over the old price, making it the cheapest unlimited data iPhone 14 contract plan we’ve spotted this January.

Sony Bravia XR55A8OJU, 55in: Was £1,399, now £998, Currys.co.uk

There’s £400 off the price of this 55in Sony Bravia at Currys right now. For less than £1,000 you get a stunning 4K screen from a class-leading TV brand, powered by Google’s intuitive operating system. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, meaning even old TV shows and movies look brighter and more in-focus.

Fitbit versa 3 smartwatch with Alexa and Google Assistant, soft gold and olive: Was £169, now £119, Currys.co.uk

New year, new you, new smartwatch? If you’re looking for a device to help you stay on track and reach your fitness goals, this offer sees the fitbit versa 3 in the olive colourway reduced by £50. The device is water-resistant and GPS enabled and it can track your activity, distance travelled, calories burnt and the amount of sleep you’re getting. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer . Currys is also offering the versa 3 in black, navy blue and pink colourways, with a slightly smaller saving of £40.

Get up to £300 on a prepaid Mastercard with these O2 phone deals, O2.co.uk

For its January sale, mobile network O2 is giving away prepaid digital bank cards from Mastercard, which are loaded with up to £300 of credit. These digital cards can be used to buy anything you like online, from any retailer that accepts Mastercard – and just to be clear, this is money to spend however you want, not a credit card.

The amount of money depends on which phone and O2 contract you buy. An iPhone 14 with 100GB of data comes with £100 of Mastercard credit, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 (£584, Amazon.co.uk ) and Galaxy Z Fold4 each come with £200, and the Sony Xperia 5 IV (£799, Amazon.co.uk ) gets the full £300 when ordered on a 20GB plan.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Was £219, now £169, Currys.co.uk

While the S8+ is our favourite Android-based tablet , the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 took the spot as our favourite tablet to stream on. While this is a competitive discount, it’s not the cheapest it’s ever been though – the A8 was discounted to £159 during Black Friday and to £169 for Boxing Day, but this £50 saving at Currys is still a decent deal on the already affordable device.

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £849, now £779.98, Costco.co.uk

It’s rare to see money off Apple products, especially so when it comes to iPhones that are only a few months old. But that’s exactly what we’ve got here, with a £70 saving on the shiny new iPhone 14. This is the 128GB version with a 6.1in display and running Apple’s latest iOS 16 operating system. The phone features Face ID biometric security, up to 26 hours of battery life, 5G connectivity and a 12MP rear camera. This deal is available to everyone, even those who aren’t Costco members, but only the black option is currently in stock.

Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker: Was £49.99, now £37.99, Tile.com

Tile, maker of Bluetooth trackers for helping you find lost possessions, is having a January sale, with money off several of its products. The powerful Tile Pro is reduced by £13 to £37.99 but if you’re looking for a different model, you can also find the wallet-friendly Slim down by £8 to £52.99 ( Tile.com ). Similar to Apple’s AirTag, Tile trackers help you find whatever they are attached to via a Bluetooth connection to your phone, or the phone of any fellow Tile user nearby.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £379, now £349, Very.co.uk

These wireless cans earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones , in which our tester described the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones as sounding “absolutely divine”. These promise to survive up to 30 hours on one charge, and feature noise cancellation (which our tester said was “incredible”) and the ability to automatically adjust sounds in response to your environment. Our tester also praised the speak-to-chat feature, which turns on ambient mode when you start speaking. They added: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and elegance, and it never misses a beat.”

Apple Watch series 6 GPS + cellular, 44mm: Was £649.99, now £458.10, Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch series 6 has been reduced in the January sales. This is the GPS and cellular model, which means it has wifi, Bluetooth and its own 4G connection for handling phone calls and messages without being hooked up to your iPhone. The series 6 is a couple of generations old now, but still has lots of health and fitness tracking features, an ECG app and fall detection with emergency calling.

Asus vivobook 15 X1500EA laptop: Was £602.01, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get a new laptop for the new year with this 23 per cent saving on an Asus vivobook. With a 15x6in screen size, immersive visuals, a matte anti-glare coating and a powerful intel core i5 processor, the model will help you get university essays or work done swiftly and efficiently while allowing you to stream movies or conduct webcam meetings. Touted to be portable and lightweight, it’s an ideal choice for someone constantly on the go.

Panasonic SC-HTB01 soundslayer: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether settling down to watch a movie or playing the latest video games, soundbars can give a bit of extra oomph to your auditory experience. This option from Panasonic was deemed ideal for gamers in our round-up of the best soundbars , with our tester saying: “Inside, you’ll find two full-range drivers and two tweeters. It’s a nifty 2.1 soundbar that does well at filling a room during intense gaming sessions, with orchestral game soundtracks and rippling bullets sounding epic and full.”

Rhino AC9000 portable dehumidifier and air conditioner: Was £349.99, now £314.36, Toolstation.com

Dehumidifiers are hugely popular at the moment, with some retailers completely sold out. There aren’t many deals around, but we’ve managed to find one for a combined dehumidifier and air conditioner from Rhino. Sold by Toolstation, the AC9000 has £30 off. It has three fan speeds, an auto swing function, digital controls with an LED display, and a programmable timer. It consumes up to 2.65kW of power and measures 830 x 443 x 340 mm.

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 with Virgin TV 360: Was £69 per month, now £39 per month, Virginmedia.com

Looking for ultra-fast broadband and a TV package? Virgin Media has a 44 per cent saving on this broadband and TV bundle. For an extra £12 per month, you gain access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and Sky channels in HD – 190 channels in total, with pause, rewind and record functions available with the included Virgin TV 360 box. It’s an 18-month contract, and you’ll save £540 over the duration. It does rocket up in price when the contract comes to an end, however, so we’d potentially start looking around closer to the end of your contract, as you’ll have to pay £91 per month when the 18 months are up.

Apple AirTag (four pack): Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

IndyBest regulars will be familiar with this deal, but it’s good to see it available yet again at Amazon. The deal sees a four-pack of Apple AirTags reduced by £20, making each Bluetooth tracker just £24.75. Designed to slip into a bag or attach to your keyring with a clip (sold separately), AirTags help you find your lost items by beeping loudly when prompted by the Find My app on your iPhone. They can even share their location by connecting anonymously to a stranger’s iPhone as they pass by – you’re then alerted and told where the lost AirTag is. Clever stuff.

Marshall Headphones Stanmore II Bluetooth speakers: Was £329.99, now £199, Marshallheadphones.com

If you’ve always wanted to own retro-style speakers, this Marshall Headphones offer could be for you. The Stanmore II Bluetooth speakers features classic brand details, such as the textured vinyl covering, salt-and-pepper fret and script logo. With more than £100 off the price, if you’re a music buff, this is a great deal to snap up in the January sales.

When do the tech 2023 January sales begin?

The January sales begin today, though many retailers will have been offering the same deals since Boxing Day.

Pleny of sites have been running ‘winter sales’ that last the entire Christmas and new year period. That said, there are often some unique deals at the start of January, and we’ll be highlighting the biggest and best technology discounts right here.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event on the calendar, but the January sales have a reputation for offering better quality deals. This is especially true when it comes to seasonal products, such as cosmetics and clothing, which retailers might find difficult to shift later in the year.

When will the tech 2023 January sales end?

Unlike the Boxing Day sales, which traditionally last one or two days, there’s no defined end point for the January sales. We expect most retailers to offer deals and discounts lasting a week or two. We’ll have a clearer picture once the January sales begin, and will update this article once we know more about when deals are expected to end.

