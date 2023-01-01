ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say experts

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rPdE_0k08lSdS00

The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop with forecasts of a UK recession and sky-high inflation.

After the extreme volatility of 2022, the FTSE 100 Index is expected to start the year on the back foot, as Britain is caught in the grip of a recession and rising interest rates to calm painful price hikes.

But it is seen as being a year of two halves on the market, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

She said: “The FTSE 100 is expected to dip back as the effects of the recession are felt, as even international revenue streams won’t fully protect UK -isted companies from the impact of the contraction.

“The war in Ukraine , which set off the inflation tsunami in 2022, is entrenched and, although scorching commodity prices have come down, the repercussions are still being felt through stubbornly high consumer prices.

“However, there may begin to be some respite on the stock market in the second half of the year after the price spiral dips and central bank policymakers press pause on rate rises.”

She said the prospect of inflation cooling at the end of the year, as the cost of living crisis dampens household and business spending, may allow central banks in the UK and abroad to take their foot off the rates pedal.

“While output over the first half of the year will disappoint, there is a chance that growth in the latter part of 2023 could defy expectations as central banks reach peak interest rates and inflation cools off allowing them to press pause on rate rises,” said Ms Streeter.

Another factor that will influence stock markets worldwide is the reopening of China as it relaxes Covid restrictions, which would ease pressures on supply chains.

But Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said this could be a double-edged sword.

“The good news with China’s reopening is that it should boost global growth,” she said.

“The bad news with China’s reopening is that it will not only boost global growth, but also energy and commodity prices – hence inflation, the interest rate hikes from central banks and potentially the global Covid cases – which could then give birth to a new, and a dangerous Covid variant, which would, in return, bring the restrictive Covid measures back on the table, and hammer growth.”

On the bright side, China’s revival should provide a welcome boost to the FTSE 100, given that the top flight is largely made up of firms that make their earnings overseas, such as mining giants.

It’s heavy weighting of natural resource stocks and firms that make their earnings in the US dollar has helped support the top tier through a volatile 2022, as commodity prices have risen and the greenback has strengthened, “and the FTSE 100’s outperformance could stretch into 2023”, Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

“If the Chinese reopening brings along another bump in inflation due to higher energy and commodity prices, the FTSE 100 could continue offering a good shelter to those willing to hedge against an energy-led global inflation to temper the negative effects,” she added.

But it may be a different picture in the wider FTSE 350, with the FTSE 250 Index more representative of the health of smaller UK firms.

“The FTSE 100’s good performance won’t change the fact that smaller, and domestic-focused companies will likely continue to suffer from high inflation, recession and perhaps another year of political turmoil as a cherry on top,” said Ms Ozkardeskaya.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Record number of millionaires betting against stock market in 2023 — here’s why

Millionaire investors are predicting that stocks will fall in 2023 — and substantially. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable assets, 56% of millionaire investors anticipate that the S&P 500 will decline by 10% in the new year and nearly a third anticipate slippage of more than 15%.
The Independent

Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
The Center Square

2022: Worst year for S&P 500 since 2008, $8.2 trillion in losses

(The Center Square) – The S&P 500 had its worst year since 2008 and saw its third annual decline since 2018. The blue chip index closed out 2022 at 3,839.50, a 19.4% loss over the year, after closing 2021 at 4,766.18, representing 27% in gains. The reversal represents $8.2 trillion in losses, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
mansionglobal.com

London’s Trophy-Home Market Surged Last Year

Super-rich home buyers couldn’t get enough of London last year, according to a wealth report Tuesday from estate agency Beauchamp Estates. The number of property sales across central London’s ultra-prime housing market—defined as homes priced over £15 million (US$17.95 million)—soared 30% over the course of 2022, the London-based brokerage said.
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed minutes, Aussie jumps on China coal imports

The U.S dollar dipped on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its December meeting, while the Aussie outperformed on reports that China will remove a ban on Australian coal imports. Traders will scour Wednesday's meeting minutes for indications that Fed officials are concerned about persistent inflation even...
New York Post

Growth in home prices tumbles to lowest levels in two years

Annual price growth in the increasingly fragile US housing market slid into the single digits in October for the first time in about two years when mortgage rates that month surged above 7% and further stifled demand, a pair of closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index increased by 9.2% in October, down from 10.7% in September and notching the first single-digit gain since November 2020. Meanwhile the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees US mortgage-finance entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said annual home price growth slowed to 9.8% in October from 11.1%...
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
TheStreet

Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Fed Minutes, Jobs Data In Focus

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors eyed jobs data and reacted to the release of Fed minutes amid rising market volatility levels paired with thin trading volumes. Stocks ended lower Tuesday, however, and look vulnerable to a similar pattern today, with daily...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023

(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts 2023 with a gain as gold prices climb

TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of the new year, helped by an uptick in gold prices and as investors eyed a seasonal tailwind for the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 58.85 points, or...
The Independent

Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023

Major Japanese companies have grown more pessimistic about the economy, given higher costs and a weaker yen, according to a survey by Kyodo News. The survey of 117 companies found just over half, or 56%, expect the economy to grow this year. That was down sharply from 84% a year earlier, said the survey released Monday.The percentage of firms forecasting growth was at its second lowest in 10 years for the annual survey, and the companies also expressed worries about slowdowns in the United States and China in 2023.The war in Ukraine has pushed prices of oil and other...
CNN

Apple has lost $1 trillion in market value in a year

Apple's market cap fell below $2 trillion in trading Tuesday for the first time since early 2021 and one year to the day after the company became the first public tech company valued at $3 trillion.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy