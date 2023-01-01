Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party
It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game
Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog
Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirby Smart Talks Through an Epic Timeout That Saves Georgia's Title Hopes
Football games aren't often directly impacted by football coaches. In fact, one of the most helpless times during a football coach's existence actually happens to be on gameday. Sure, they impact the plays called, the adjustments made, and the morale of the team all rest on the shoulders of the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal
Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals
Editor’s note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry...
