Fox5 KVVU
Mesquite police detective arrested for DUI while in patrol car, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Mesquite Police Department detective was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while in a patrol car on Nov. 13, authorities said Monday. Detective Gustavo Garcia, 35, was seen swerving between lanes near mile marker 68 on Highway 93 at about 9 p.m....
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking accident
A man was found dead at Lake Havasu on Wednesday after his kayak overturned the previous day.
riverscenemagazine.com
2022 Year in Review Photos of Lake Havasu City
As the new year awaits, RiverScene Magazine has been photographing so many memories of 2022. They are shared here as a look back and 2023 will begin making its memories Jan. 1!. Please enjoy a photographic look at the past year by RiverScene Magazine photographers Samantha Zasadil, Danette Christine, and...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
Mohave Daily News
Teamwork crucial for Utilities Department
BULLHEAD CITY — Before the sun rises, the Bullhead City Utilities Department is already gearing up for a full day of work. While the crew members wait in a corner of the City Hall parking lot, Tim "T.J." Dolan assigns service orders at the former EPCOR office on Gemstone Avenue before getting ready to head out himself.
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With New Year’s Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Laughlin, Nevada
Laughlin, Nevada, is a family-friendly town. Located along the Colorado River, it’s known for its casinos, fun activities, and outdoor recreation. Whether you’re visiting for a day or a week, there’s something to do in Laughlin to keep you entertained. For sports fans, there are organized leagues...
kjzz.org
Tier 2 water restrictions for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1
Tier 2 water restrictions will be in place for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1. The city’s code enforcement group will monitor water use activity. Mark Clark, Bullhead City’s utilities director, says the city has made sure to keep its residents informed about the ongoing water shortage. “The amount...
Mohave Daily News
Monumental decision Designation could bring more news to Tri-state
A sprawling area in Nevada, considered sacred to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and 11 other tribal nations, has been approved for protection from future development. That was big news late in 2022 and could be bigger news in the new year as President Joe Biden hinted at his desire to visit the area near Laughlin.
thestandardnewspaper.online
New trend of fentanyl contains xylazine ￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to inform the community that a new illegal drug trend has appeared in the community. The counterfeit drug commonly identified as fentanyl pills, or M30s, is now being manufactured with a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. Xylazine...
