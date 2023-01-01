Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rams Set New NFL Record Following Chargers' Loss
The collapse of the Los Angeles Rams from Super Bowl champions to a 11-loss team will go into the NFL record books.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos, stream week 17 NFL games for free
The Chiefs will be trying to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC when the West Division champs face Denver for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. The game will be in Kansas City at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Chargers and Rams offer prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams offer their best wishes and prayers after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapse during a Monday Night Football matchup.As of 8:23 p.m., Hamlin is in critical condition after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver, the NFL announced. The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL did not say when the rest of the game would be played. Players from both the Chargers and the Rams expressed their concerns and wished Hamlin a speedy recovery. Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day called for the league to cancel the game shortly after the injury. Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and other players offered prayers for Hamlin and his family.Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, backup quarterback Chase Daniel and echoed Whitworth's sentiments.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-6) wrap up a 3-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (19-12-3) at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to one week and one game. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday of Week 17.
‘SNF’: Steelers stay alive with win over Ravens
BALTIMORE (AP) — A lot still has to go right for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs. After what happened this weekend, would you dare count them out? Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on NBC’s Sunday Night […]
