The Chiefs will be trying to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC when the West Division champs face Denver for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. The game will be in Kansas City at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO