Columbus, OH

Best photos of Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
It was a classic, but not one Ohio State football fans are going to keep on their DVRs. The Buckeyes led against Georgia for almost the entire game, but let a 14-point lead evaporate three times and missed a field goal as time expired that would have won a thrilling and dramatic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.

In the end, there are a lot of what-ifs and if onlys at the end of a 42-41 heartbreaker. Even though Buckeye Nation is defeated for the second time in a little more than a month, we have some of the best photos of the action to share with you in a scrolling gallery.

