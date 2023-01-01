Read full article on original website
Celebrating 55 Years
Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.
A New Face for Regional Conservation
The San Diego Natural History Museum is redoubling its commitment to conservation with the hiring of Dr. Michelle E. Thompson, the museum’s new – and first – Exequiel Ezcurra Director of Conservation Biology. The fully endowed position was funded by anonymous donors, who requested it be named in recognition of Dr. Exequiel Ezcurra.
Elevating the Wellness Experience
In recent years, modern health management has evolved from an industry over reliant on transactional practices to one that prioritizes preventative care and mental health. For that reason, wellness centers have become a culturally relevant force, influencing how consumers manage their health, stress and work life balance. For Conchita Gonzalez,...
