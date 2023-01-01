Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.

