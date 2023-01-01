Metformin, the most popular blood sugar-lowering medicine in the world, seems to be turning out to be the Swiss Army knife of medications. In recent years, there have been reports that metformin appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, that it can help in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and that it might lower the risk of death from COVID-19 in people with type 2 diabetes. Now, a new study has determined that metformin might serve as a treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF, an irregular or rapid heartbeat).

