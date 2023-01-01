ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stephen Paul Klontz, 83

Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
SANDPOINT, ID
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
q13fox.com

'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody.  Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 1, 2023

Bonner County Cattlemen and CowBelles held their Christmas party in the Bob Bandy home of at Edgemere, enjoying an evening of cards, a potluck dessert and gift exchange. Attending were Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Coon, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Crandell, Mr. and Mrs. Art Burnett, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Merle Olson, Mr. and Mrs. John Deeter, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Woolsey and Mr. and Mrs. Garry Bristow and Mrs. Calhoon, mother of Mrs. Bandy.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86

Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
LACLEDE, ID
KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Please do not speed through Sagle

Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
SAGLE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy