Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and...
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
q13fox.com
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
CBS News
Idaho murders suspect willing to waive extradition hearing, attorney says
The man authorities say killed four University of Idaho students in November is willing to waive his extradition hearing, his attorney told CBS News. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is set to face a judge for the hearing Tuesday. Kohberger will still have to be in front of the judge Tuesday to...
Family of Idaho murder suspect says they 'promote his presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students, said they are cooperating with law enforcement to "promote his presumption of innocence" in their first public statement released Sunday. The statement was released by Kohberger's counsel, Jason A. LaBar,...
‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody. Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Idaho murder suspect will not fight his extradition to Idaho to face charges
MONROE COUNTY, PA - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face charges.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 1, 2023
Bonner County Cattlemen and CowBelles held their Christmas party in the Bob Bandy home of at Edgemere, enjoying an evening of cards, a potluck dessert and gift exchange. Attending were Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Coon, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Crandell, Mr. and Mrs. Art Burnett, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Merle Olson, Mr. and Mrs. John Deeter, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Woolsey and Mr. and Mrs. Garry Bristow and Mrs. Calhoon, mother of Mrs. Bandy.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge
The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
