Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge
The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star
📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Seattle, Wash. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Services will be held later and burial will take place in Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign Dolph’s online guest...
Bonner County Daily Bee
David Kalb, 74
David Wellington Kyser-Kalb, 74, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home in Sagle, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Services will be held this summer at the Westmond Cemetery. Dave...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for January, 3 2023
SUMMONS Case No. CV09-22-1587 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER ST. VINCENT DEPAUL Plaintiffs, vs. VINCENT FOTI And all other persons at 120 W. 10th St.#12 Clark Fork, Idaho Defendants. TO VINCENT FOTI And all other persons at 120 W. 10th St.#12 Clark Fork, Idaho YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY: St. Vincent De Paul A trial will be held on the 20th day of January 2023 at 9:00 A.M at the BONNER County Courthouse to determine if you should be evicted from the premises described in the complaint which is served with this Summons. If the Court grants the request to evict you, it may also order you to pay costs of this proceeding. If you wish to seek the advice of or representation by an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly, to allow adequate time for trial preparation. This Summons and the Complaint shall be served upon the Defendant(s) not less than five (5) days [computed pursuant to IRCP Rule 6(a)] prior to the date of the hearing. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT DATED: By /s/ S. Matilla Deputy Clerk Legal#4747 AD#3481 December 13, 20, 27, 2022; January 3, 2023 _________________________
Bonner County Daily Bee
Much more than socks
It was a rough year in 2019. Just before Christmas, Post Falls mom Shantelle Avery found herself hospitalized with severe depression. "While I was there, there were several people that nobody knew they were there," Avery, 30, said Tuesday. "I just thought, 'Christmas is going to come and there's going to be people there and nobody’s going to know they’re there.'"
Family of Idaho murder suspect says they 'promote his presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students, said they are cooperating with law enforcement to "promote his presumption of innocence" in their first public statement released Sunday. The statement was released by Kohberger's counsel, Jason A. LaBar,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission makes quick work of meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners' last meeting of 2022 was a 10-minute gathering filled with a lot of housekeeping and paying bills. The consent agenda was passed with little comment, other than a resident asking commissioners to detail invoices over $5,000. Bonner County Commissioner Dan McDonald told the resident at the Dec. 27 meeting that five items fit that invoice request: a $9,496.32 annual site bill for the sheriff's office, a $63,738.42 invoice for a maintenance contract for 911 dispatch, a technology server license for $6,200, a server and virtual environment licensing for $46,000 and the purchase of magnesium chloride by Solid Waste for $5,700.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Start the year off 'Yellow'
SANDPOINT — With the arrival of the new year — as well as any number of health and fitness resolutions — a new local nonprofit organization is here to support the community in meeting those goals. A spin-off facility to a local massage clinic, The Yellow Room...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Banish Banducci and restore NIC
The continuing coverage of the Banducci machine that runs the North Idaho College board of trustees continues to disturb my morning mocha time at Evans Brothers. Putting aside politics, if that can ever be the case, Todd Banducci seems to be a nastier version our own beloved Dan McDonald, who has been known to shut off and mistreat citizens who voiced opinions contrary to his own at county commission meetings. Both of them might be kinder and better-behaved had someone cleaned their clocks when they were younger and more impressionable.
Spokane, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Clarkston High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on December 31, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0