Best winter wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter
If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.
Gardner Has Great Advice for Checking Soil Health Before Overwintering Garden Beds
This is a great yearly garden prep routine to consider!
Bird-Friendly Netting for the Home Garden
It is horrifying to see birds hanging lifeless in nets, hopelessly tangled in the flimsy plastic fabric. Many gardeners use bird netting to protect their plants, but unfortunately, most bird netting available to protect your vegetables and berries is deathtraps and should never be used in the garden. Thankfully, there are bird-friendly options out there that will keep both your garden and the birds safe.
This sustainable + green home in Costa Rica is the ultimate jungle sanctuary
Located in the northwestern province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica is a stunning modern sanctuary that functions as the ultimate getaway from our hectic city lives. Called, the Raintree House, the zen retreat boasts spectacular views of the ocean, as well as exotic jungle surroundings. The home was designed to ensure that it “felt like it had always been there”.
Ramial Chipped Wood: How To Use It In Your Garden
Ramial chipped wood is different from arborist wood chips or other forms of wood chips. Unlike arborist’s chips, ramial chips are taken from slender green branches, usually less than 7 cm or ¼ inch in diameter. Ramial chipped wood can include organic matter like green leaves along with these young green shoots.
Balsam Woolly Adelgid: A Foe to Firs
However, researchers predict a northward shift of balsam fir in an increasingly warming climate. Warmer temperatures are also contributing to a rise in populations of an exotic invasive pest – balsam woolly adelgid (Adelges piceae) – which feeds on fir trees, affecting their health and viability as lumber and Christmas trees.
Snowy Winter Is Actually the Perfect Time to Start Planting Your Garden
If they thrive through the harsh elements, they can get through a tough summer.
Grow Pretty Purple Fountain Grass for Birds
Ornamental grasses are always an excellent selection for winter and fall interest. And if they offer benefits for your favorite feathered friends, even better! Purple fountain grass is one such plant—with its lovely coloring it’s a great choice for your garden, and birds love it, too. Here’s why this grass is an ideal addition to your backyard.
Creating a beautiful landscape for your home in Guelph, Ontario
Creating a beautiful landscape for your home in Guelph, Ontario can be a rewarding and enjoyable process. Whether you have a small backyard or a large property, there are a variety of options to choose from to make your outdoor space more attractive and functional. Before you begin, it’s important...
