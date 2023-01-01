Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ready, set … jump into 2023
SANDPOINT — The Polar Bear Plunge has always seemed like something fun. But Tekla Lien had never gotten the chance before. This year, she said, was different. She managed to secure the approval of her parents and made it to City Beach and a frozen Lake Pend Oreille. As...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Jack David Lewis, 61
Jack David Lewis passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee for the longtime Sandpoint resident. Family and friends are invited to sign Jack’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Seattle, Wash. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Services will be held later and burial will take place in Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign Dolph’s online guest...
proclaimerscv.com
Attorney: Idaho Murder Suspect is Willing to Postpone the Extradition Hearing
The guy accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is ready to abandon his extradition hearing, according to his lawyer, who spoke to CBS News. The 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will appear before the judge on Tuesday. Kohberger will still need to appear before the judge on Tuesday...
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star
📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Much more than socks
It was a rough year in 2019. Just before Christmas, Post Falls mom Shantelle Avery found herself hospitalized with severe depression. "While I was there, there were several people that nobody knew they were there," Avery, 30, said Tuesday. "I just thought, 'Christmas is going to come and there's going to be people there and nobody’s going to know they’re there.'"
Post Register
Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in north Idaho
POST FALLS (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment
HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho. KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment. Another caller said bullets were coming...
KREM
40-year-old man arrested after firing several rounds into neighboring apartments in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A man has been arrested after firing several rounds into the Matthews Apartments Complex in Hayden. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. after learning that a 40-year-old Hayden resident was screaming and firing a weapon inside of his apartment. One...
Coeur d'Alene police confirms suspect in Post Falls police shooting is dead
POST FALLS, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police have confirmed the suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Post Falls is dead. 57-year-old Randy Ness was shot by an officer after Post Falls police received reports of a man targeting and ramming parked cars and structures in the area of Railroad Avenue and Williams Street around 8:37 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department investigates deadly shooting in east Spokane
One man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. An investigation is underway, and you can help by calling Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
