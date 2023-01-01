Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Jack David Lewis, 61
Jack David Lewis passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee for the longtime Sandpoint resident. Family and friends are invited to sign Jack’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Start the year off 'Yellow'
SANDPOINT — With the arrival of the new year — as well as any number of health and fitness resolutions — a new local nonprofit organization is here to support the community in meeting those goals. A spin-off facility to a local massage clinic, The Yellow Room...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission makes quick work of meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners' last meeting of 2022 was a 10-minute gathering filled with a lot of housekeeping and paying bills. The consent agenda was passed with little comment, other than a resident asking commissioners to detail invoices over $5,000. Bonner County Commissioner Dan McDonald told the resident at the Dec. 27 meeting that five items fit that invoice request: a $9,496.32 annual site bill for the sheriff's office, a $63,738.42 invoice for a maintenance contract for 911 dispatch, a technology server license for $6,200, a server and virtual environment licensing for $46,000 and the purchase of magnesium chloride by Solid Waste for $5,700.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 1, 2023
Bonner County Cattlemen and CowBelles held their Christmas party in the Bob Bandy home of at Edgemere, enjoying an evening of cards, a potluck dessert and gift exchange. Attending were Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Coon, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Crandell, Mr. and Mrs. Art Burnett, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Merle Olson, Mr. and Mrs. John Deeter, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Woolsey and Mr. and Mrs. Garry Bristow and Mrs. Calhoon, mother of Mrs. Bandy.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Seattle, Wash. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Services will be held later and burial will take place in Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign Dolph’s online guest...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star
📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Investigation needed on skyrocketing taxes
I recently read a letter (Daily Bee, Dec. 15) from Jessie Sheldon re: the shocking property tax increases and I could not agree with him more. And when I went to the county building to ask for an explanation, I got the same response that he did: "Oh, some people's went up even more." How comforting.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Much more than socks
It was a rough year in 2019. Just before Christmas, Post Falls mom Shantelle Avery found herself hospitalized with severe depression. "While I was there, there were several people that nobody knew they were there," Avery, 30, said Tuesday. "I just thought, 'Christmas is going to come and there's going to be people there and nobody’s going to know they’re there.'"
KHQ Right Now
Longtime friends Julian Strawther, Maxwell Lewis combine for 42 points in Gonzaga's 111-82 win over Pepperdine
A 6-foot-10 forward from Dallas stole the show, but a pair of 6-7 wings from Las Vegas were happy to play supporting roles in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener between No. 10 Gonzaga and Pepperdine. Drew Timme’s 35-point effort wasn’t enough on its own to carry Gonzaga on a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Street names have strong Michigan connection
I just read Aaron Wilson's letter re: the Great Lakes streets in Sandpoint. Had to smile. As a Michigander, it was apparent when we moved here that someone from Detroit named these. Not only are there Lake, Superior, Michigan, Erie and Ontario, but also Huron and St. Clair (between Lakes Huron and Erie by Detroit). And the bonus is Dearborn (a Detroit suburb which no Yooper would admit to knowing about).
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in Spokane
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, has been outfitted with a new computer system, Cerner, despite the many issues at the VA hospital in Spokane.
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
