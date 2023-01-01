ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
KRQE News 13

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one...
Sourcing Journal

China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift

The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Reuters

Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
The Associated Press

Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern

BEIJING (AP) — Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The worry is that it may not be sharing data now on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere. The U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China. The U.S. cited both the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of information, including genomic sequencing of the virus strains in the country. Authorities in Taiwan and Japan have expressed similar concern.
privatebankerinternational.com

Futu, UP Fintech ordered to halt signing new mainland China clients

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has ordered online brokerage firms Futu and UP Fintech to stop accepting new onshore clients for violating the country’s capital control rules. The regulator said that both the firms were conducting unlawful securities activities and would be prohibited from opening new accounts for...

